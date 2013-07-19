Rick Barry Says Ray Allen Traveled On Clutch NBA Finals Game 6 Three-Pointer

NBA legend Rick Barry told 640 Sports in Miami that Ray Allen traveled on his miraculous Game 6 three-pointer against San Antonio in the NBA Finals. During that game, the Spurs had it wrapped up before crumbling down the stretch (remember all those Miami fans leaving?). Still, all they needed was one rebound and couldn’t get it. Down three, the Heat got an extra chance and Jesus capitalized. That sent the game into overtime, where the Heat forced a Game 7.
Barry had this to say on the radio show:
“Everybody will probably hate me for saying this down there in Miami, but the bottom line of it is nobody made a big deal about the fact Ray Allen traveled on the shot he made to tie the game,” Barry said. “Ray did it so quickly, but he traveled. He had a pivot foot and he stepped back behind the line and he brought the foot that was his pivot foot back and took the shot, well I’m sorry but you can’t do that without dribbling the basketball.
“But anyway the San Antonio Spurs gave them every opportunity and they responded, talking about the Heat, and they were able to come away with the championship so credit to them for that.”
As ProBasketballTalk points out, the NBA ruling in this situation states that “a player who receives the ball while moving is allowed a two count rhythm but must release the ball prior to the third step touching the floor.” Did Allen take a third step? It’s very close, and probably depends how you view that initial bounce he takes after catching the rock (the best angle is from above the basket).
Casual fans love to argue the NBA never calls traveling, normally pointing out players taking too many steps on rim drives. I actually feel this is the most widespread travel that’s never called: players catching the ball and traveling before dribbling/shooting. How many times a game do you see a player catch the ball and lift his pivot foot before putting the rock on the floor? Or shuffle his feet before shooting? It’s almost never called and happens a minimum of 15 to 20 times a game, even when players are simply bringing it up the floor. Because it’s never noted, it would’ve been stupid to determine the NBA Finals with a call like this.
via PBT
Do you think Jesus should’ve been called for a travel?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Rick is correct – did not catch that and I have seen the replay of that shot like everyone else, a hundred times. Rick being maybe the greatest whiners in Pro Basketball history as well as being one of the great scorers and fundamental players (in both the NBA and ABA) the game has ever known, he would catch that right away. This was truly travelling but is rarely ever called or even detected with players like Ray Ray. It happens so quick + Ray is so smooth with his foot work. Play like this are a play-on in NBA culture now for top players in the league – the League/Refs are so conditioned to let it go, so not to slow down the game and its entertainment value.
The refs would have most likely be focusing on the catch and release and the clock. Hard to detect on the first angle as the ref is a little in the way. The other angle does show the catch, the dropping of the left foot back, then the right foot drops back behind the line before release. Great shot but for me, although I am a Ray Allen fan I would have loved for it to be called or a Ray miss. Not a big fan of South Beach swagger or LBJ.
Only haters like you would agree with Rick Barry. watch it again for another hundred times and then read the rule below.
“a player who receives the ball while moving is allowed a two count rhythm but must release the ball prior to the third step touching the floor.”
Nuff said, hater!
clearly you have problems with counting. even only to three.
and you clearly know nothing about basketball…
Rick is WRONG. Ray didn’t catch the ball that early. He caught it, stepped back with his left, then his right foot followed suit. Not a travel. Same principal as a fast break. If you catch the ball in stride you have those two steps without putting the ball on the ground. In an extremely quick motion, Ray caught, set, and fired. BANG! Heat Repeat!
That’s right! Ray was on his momentum stepping backwards and on a rhythm. Rick Barry must have known this and should move on coz Heat are the Champs once again!
Lakernation:
Hate to admit Rick is wrong that was not a travel but can admit Lebron will leave Miami
If there is no three peat…lol
It’s a pity though that no one talks about Ray getting away with a foul on Ginobili at the end of the OT session. Again, tough call and no way refs make it at the end, but at any other part of the game, that is a foul and Manu would be at the free throw line.
[www.youtube.com]
No, not a hater, just pointing out the obvious.
and it is true.
Watch the replay, Allen’s momemtum takes him two steps back. This is not traveling. Barry must be sore because he had some money down on the Spurs in 6.
Or, we could just stop debating it and just agree that Pop should’ve left Duncan in. Happened against Indy too. Vogel takes Hibbert, the 7’2″ rim protector out, and LB beats George who was playing him way too tight. Should’ve sagged off and forced an 18 footer. But instead LBJ beats PG and just takes it right to the hoop because no center was in. Pop takes out Duncan in the crucial moment, you give up an offensive rebound to the worst rebounding team in the league. Then the shovel pass to probably the best 3 point shooter in NBA history. BANG! In conclusion, at the end of the game, play your best players and let them figure it out from there.