On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers to town for a Central Division clash, and it was a highly competitive atmosphere. Cleveland is enjoying a strong season, and Indiana entered the night with an encouraging 18-17 record after 35 games. Late in the third quarter, Indiana led the proceedings, but Donovan Mitchell connected with Isaac Okoro on a dunk after a sequence in which he tossed the ball off the background to himself.

Donovan Mitchell throws the ball off the board to himself, and gives it to Isaac Okoro for the slam!#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4K8BIH23dY — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 30, 2022

A closer look would tell you that Mitchell almost certainly committed an uncalled traveling violation, and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle didn’t enjoy the non-call. In fact, Carlisle lost his mind to the point where he was quickly ejected from the contest.

As you can hear from the Bally Sports broadcast, it was noticeable right away that Mitchell traveled, and it is tough to blame Carlisle for being frustrated in a close game. Still, Carlisle seemingly blew his top and it is at least plausible that he did so to motivate his team. Former Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce took over on the bench for the Pacers, and Carlisle got to watch the end of the game from the locker room as his team aimed for a notable home win.