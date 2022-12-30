rick carlisle
Bally Sports
DimeMag

Rick Carlisle Got Ejected For Losing His Mind After Donovan Mitchell Got Away With A Blatant Travel

by: Uproxx authors

On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers to town for a Central Division clash, and it was a highly competitive atmosphere. Cleveland is enjoying a strong season, and Indiana entered the night with an encouraging 18-17 record after 35 games. Late in the third quarter, Indiana led the proceedings, but Donovan Mitchell connected with Isaac Okoro on a dunk after a sequence in which he tossed the ball off the background to himself.

A closer look would tell you that Mitchell almost certainly committed an uncalled traveling violation, and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle didn’t enjoy the non-call. In fact, Carlisle lost his mind to the point where he was quickly ejected from the contest.

As you can hear from the Bally Sports broadcast, it was noticeable right away that Mitchell traveled, and it is tough to blame Carlisle for being frustrated in a close game. Still, Carlisle seemingly blew his top and it is at least plausible that he did so to motivate his team. Former Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce took over on the bench for the Pacers, and Carlisle got to watch the end of the game from the locker room as his team aimed for a notable home win.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×