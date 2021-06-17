Getty Image
DimeMag

Rick Carlisle Told Mark Cuban He’s Resigning As Mavericks Coach

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Dallas Mavericks’ whirlwind of a week has taken its most dramatic turn yet. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, longtime head coach Rick Carlisle, who has been at the helm of the Mavericks since 2008 and led them to their only NBA title in franchise history, informed owner Mark Cuban that he’s resigning as head coach.

Shortly after Wojnarowski reported the news, he released a statement from Carlisle in which he said that the decision to step away from the team was his and his alone, while Tim MacMahon announced that there were some tensions between the coach and All-Star guard Luka Doncic that might have made Carlisle’s long-term job prospects tricky.

The Mavs would quickly confirm that Carlisle had indeed stepped down.

This is a bombshell in the NBA’s coaching carousel, as Carlisle has long been viewed in one of the best coaches in the league and had two years remaining on his contract. While some questions were asked of him in the aftermath of the team’s first round loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Cuban was adamant that the team would not part ways with him.

Whether or not Carlisle takes a break or tries to find a new job remains to be seen, but should he decide to coach next season, he will almost certainly be one of the hottest names on the coaching market. He’s been at the helm of the Mavericks, Pacers, and Pistons in his career, accruing an 836-689 record in his career. In addition to Carlisle, longtime executive Donnie Nelson parted ways with the team earlier this week.

