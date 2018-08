Ricky Rubio goes behind-the-back not just once, but twice on his way to the basket for the layup. Along with his double behind-the-back move, Rubio had his first career triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in leading the Timberwolves to a 107-83 win over the Spurs.

