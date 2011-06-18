Ricky Rubio Isn’t Giving T-Wolves Fans Confidence; Jimmer Fredette Gets a Promise

Heading into yesterday, we knew that the official announcement from Ricky Rubio that he is coming to the NBA was going to happen on Friday. After all of the speculation, all of the conjecture, all the back and forth from “experts” in every medium, we finally got to hear from Rubio himself. After confirming that he is indeed heading Stateside, he admitted that his most recent season in Europe was less than stellar (just 5.3 ppg for Barcelona this past season). “I have to improve a lot as a player now,” he told reporters. “I have to gain weight because the game in NBA is harder. Next week I will be in Minnesota for the official presentation.” Apparently Rubio’s significant slide in production, strength issues and everything else aren’t going to phase T-Wolves president David Kahn. “A lot of attention is paid to his numbers without really an understanding of how different their game is and their style of play,” Kahn said. “Especially with the Barcelona team, which plays a very halfcourt-oriented game that frankly isn’t very suitable for his style.” Bottom line is that no one will know what Rubio can do (if anything) on an NBA floor until he’s actually on an NBA floor … The Denver Nuggets are officially making Danilo Gallinari their go-to, lead offensive weapon. The Denver Post reported yesterday that George Karl and other staffers were recently in Italy to meet with Gallo and to put a new offseason workout regimen in place to physically get him to where he can shoulder the burden of being their offensive cornerstone. “He’s not going to get into the Melo numbers, but I think he’s going to take a step forward next year,” Karl told the paper about his vision for Gallinari. “He averaged 15? I think the step would be 18 or something like that.” With a full camp with the Nuggets under his belt, 18 ppg seem pretty attainable … While we’re talking about foreign-born NBA players, both of these guys have tough acts to follow … In yesterday’s Smack, we discussed the fact that Jimmer Fredette‘s draft stock appears to be rising by the day. Now there’s confirmation. The Salt Lake Tribune is reporting that Jimmer has officially received a green room invite to Thursday night’s draft in Newark, so at least one team is pretty sure they’re gonna take him with one of the top picks. Phoenix at No. 13? Jimmer seems tailor-made to run up and down with the Suns, getting open looks from Steve Nash … In L.A. today? Go check out the opening U.S. event of the Red Bull King of the Rock tour at the Venice Beach courts. 64 players will battle it out in a 1-on-1 tournament, with the top two finishers winning a trip to San Francisco to compete in the championship tournament on Alcatraz Island. Whether you want to play in the tourney today or just go to check out some elite basketball, GO HERE for info … We’re out like Rubio’s numbers.
For once David Kahn is making some sense. Im not saying Rubio will come in and put up numbers right away, but his game is more NBA then Euro.
The way Barcelona plays is typical for most Euro League teams, half court grid it out kinda game with alot of passing and alot of clocking the lane defensively (no defensive 3 sec).
Rubio is the next Sebastian Telfair
smack was funny as hell yesterday..the comments i mean
Danilo the man interesting guess more face time to mean mug after getting crosssed or dunked on or deflecting a pass..Allstar calling it out now!!
Jimmer earned that trip to the greenroom he can go 10-20 a so called weak draft and his rep perfect storm
@ EN FUEGO
Nodding in approval.
The slow half court game shouldn’t have negatively affected his shooting %’s though… should it? I just don’t see him being even starter worthy in the NBA.
Hmm not great shooting percentages, questions about him adapting to the physical demands of the NBA and I doubt he’ll be a starter… I should just copy/paste that comment and make it about Jimmer too.
I don’t really see why low 20’s shouldn’t be a target for Gallinari, I definitely think he’s capable of being an all star in the league. The Nuggets are such an interesting team this off season… the only guarantees are that Lawson/Gallo are building blocks for the future.
@iCarnacki: “Hmm not great shooting percentages, questions about him adapting to the physical demands of the NBA and I doubt he’ll be a starter… I should just copy/paste that comment and make it about Jimmer too.”
umm did you really just say that The Jimmer can’t shoot? Have you been living under a rock.
All Gallinari really needs to boost his scoring average is a couple of neck tats and two full sleeves of ink
Who’s Rubio going to guard? Too slow for the quick 1’s, to slight for the more physical ones. He doesn’t shoot much because he can’t shoot. He turns the ball over a lot. He hasn’t improved much since he was 14. He’s ready for the D-League, just like ten or so of his new teammates. My condolences to any remaining Wolves fans.
PorkPieHat – Co-Sign
Whatever happened to the Nike Battlegrounds tournaments? The last one they had was in 2005 I think when it was Chicago vs. New York with NY winning(unfortunately)
@That’s What’s Up – haha, nice.
@porkpiehat – I wouldn’t be quite so pessimistic. The #s in Europe are ALWAYS skewed. FOR INSTANCE, the winner of the Alphonso Ford Trophy, for LEADING SCORER in the Euroleague. Out of the last 7 seasons, only 2 of the winners have averaged over 20 points. The award itself is named after a man whose scoring averages when he led the league looked like 24.6, 22.3, 22.2, and 23.7 (all stats c/o Wikipedia haha).
Point being, not only are the stats weird, but the scoring is way down. You can imagine how a flashy offensive player might be kept down statistically.
Let’s be honest, no one in the NBA can defend each other anyway haha. I’m used to defending Steve Nash. Tony Parker would shred him…for about 3 or 4 more points more per game than anyone else. 3 or 4 more points. I’d take the kid that (hopefully) can lead the offense to 10 more ppg and might give up 4 more ppg over Jonny Flynn.
Just imagine what a year of NBA conditioning plus a year of NBA coaching will do for him.
As a lifelong Knick fan, the problem with Gallo is that he only plays at a near all-star level for one half. I don’t know if it’s conditioning or mental, but the talent and potential are definitely there for him to emerge as the #1 threat. Before Amare, we were essentially grooming him for that position, but naturally that all changed with STAT came to town.
@ en feugo….just ignore him. its people like you that give these retards fuel to keep posting their useless nonsense. It’s like the hyper annoying kid in grade 2…if you ignore them long enough they will just run out of steam and eventually leave you alone. Calling them out is exactly what they want
Nike Battlegrounds is dead because the lineup of shoes they were trying to sell for these events bombed in the market. The kicks were not so bad in quality which is what people should want more. The shoes itself looked ugly. So no financial gain made Nike kill the project.
That’s What’s Up – Funny. Simple, but friggin funny.
The one on one tournaments never did much for me. They generally let you bang, so it ends up being a bigger 6’5″/6’6″ guy winning on ugly little hook shots. And if you go to Venice Beach to watch a one on one tournament, you are missing the point of Venice Beach. If anyone does go, behave, because they have 3/4 of the LAPD roaming around there.
In the minority, I think Rubio will do fine in the NBA. WIth all of the hand check rules etc… the physical guards won’t be able to beat him up. So off a miss Love rebounds, outlets to Rubio, who runs and passes to Beasley or Wes Johnson. Seems ok to me.
gallo is gunna b a all-star soon..maybe this year is his break out year and then next year hes gunna b a all-star…i was hopin denver would have traded him to the clips (that would have been a good fit) or let him eventually come back to NY..remember one of his first games as a Nooglet??i think he went for his career high or some shit.plus..he makes the best “take a sheet” commercial everrrr
@ Dagwaller
– good solid post. I don’t get dudes callin a player a bust when he hasn’t even played a minute…
Ricky Rubio sucks balls so naturally he will be a great fit for Minnesota. I also want to point out the LEAST deserving player to win a championship ring in the last few years might be Corey Brewer. Did nothing in Sota then just rides the bench for Dallas. What a chump.
The Warriors have reportedly offered to trade Andris Biedrins, Ekpe Udoh and Monta Ellis for Dwight Howard.
apparently, boston college PG reggie jackson MIGHT have a draft promise from the Trail Blazers. they have the 21st pick. this speculation is also fueled by the fact that jackson has skipped the combine and he and his agent have been suspiciously quiet over the past month. all this aside from having no ill-will from jumping on surgery, which resulted in cancelling all his workouts. maybe assuming he has nothing to worry about.
Oy vei
