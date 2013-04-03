This is Ridiculous: Mark Cuban Says He Would Consider Drafting Brittney Griner

We don’t want to take anything away from Brittney Griner – she’s an incredible basketball player. She’s clearly one of best women’s college basketball players of all-time and we have championed her play here many times.
But to even consider entertaining a conversation about Griner being able to play in the NBA is completely absurd, let alone devoting whole segments of programming to it (Good one, ESPN). But that is exactly what is going on after Mark Cuban claimed that he would consider drafting Griner in the second round of the NBA Draft. Cue the nonsense.
Here is what he said in L.A. last night:
“If she is the best on the board, I will take her. I’ve thought about it. I’ve thought about it already. Would I do it? Right now, I’d lean toward yes, just to see if she can do it. You never know unless you give somebody a chance, and it’s not like the likelihood of any late-50s draft pick has a good chance of making it.”
Except we do know whether or not she could do it and the answer is “no.” Did anyone watch a Louisville women’s team with no player above 6-4 smack Brittney around the other night, taking her completely out of her game? At 6-8, her dominance in the college game is based on physically overpowering smaller players and getting off shots that no one can contest. Even if she just got a summer league invite, she’d be facing guards who are just about that size let alone bigs, who are 100x more physical, and who are desperately trying to make the team. She’d get killed.
But whatever, if Cuban’s aim was to get people talking and to extend a bit of good will to an in-state superstar and her fan base, mission accomplished.
Do you agree? Do you think Brittney Griner deserves a shot at the NBA?
if she gets shot to play in the nba,i want to play,5’11” 185lbs,38″ vertical,fast,can shoot,im not that bad
I see your point, but the fact is you didn’t say a word about Mark Cuban’s point: is she and could she do better than other/most male late 2nd round draftees? No one’s talking about dominating the NBA. In fact, she’d probably be better than Thabeet (#2). Get your 2nd round choices straight.
She would not be better than Thabeet. If you put him in women’s college basketball, he’d probably block 20 shots a game. Physically, I don’t think she could compete even against guys in summer league just trying to get a spot in training camp.
There is literally zero chance she could do better than most 2nd round picks. Look at some of the names of guys projected to go in the 2nd round this year: DeShaun Thomas, Tony Snell, Ryan Kelly, James Southerland, etc. They would destroy her. As would Thabeet.
Real players who can help your franchise are routinely found in Round 2. Ginobili, Marc Gasol, Monta Ellis, Rashard Lewis, Michael Redd, Carlos Boozer, Gilbert Arenas and Mark Price are just some of the best guys taken in the 2nd round over the years. No way a team would really consider using that opportunity as a publicity stunt.
Why is there no way a team would consider using that opportunity as a publicity stunt? Players like Ginobili and Marc Gasol are few and far between. A large number of second round picks never make it into an NBA game, and an even larger number never contribute meaningfully to a team.
Picking Griner would obviously be a publicity stunt, but I don’t think it would be a bad move.
Ginobilis and Gasols are few and far between no matter what, but there are TONS of guys drafted in the 2nd Round who help ballclubs win every single night. These teams are multi-, multi-million dollar franchises with extensive scouting departments all built around making smart picks on Draft night. They are not going to burn one of those picks on a stunt, and it is dishonest of Cuban to present it as a legit option.
Now a non-guaranteed invite to summer league? That’s a different story.
Just stop, Jorge. I can’t believe how naive some people are. Griner is not better than Thabeet, nor is she better than any big on ANY D-league team. Dime has this 100% correct, but it only makes things worse when silly arguments like this carry on. There has never been a woman that could play mens basketball competitively in the D-league, much less the NBA.
Griner is a legendary womens basketball player. She doesn’t deserve to get scrutinized like this, with people making unfair comparisons for her. It isn’t fair to compare male and female athletes in sports like basketball. When people make statements like, “I bet she could outplay *name-little-respected NBA backup here*!”, it puts impossible expectations on her. If she were ever put in a position to play real basketball against professional mens players, it would get ugly fast. And she knows it. While you think you are being progressive and supportive of women, you’re actually not helping at all.
Wait, what? You have to be trolling/joking right?
U made good points but just give the girl a shot. He has nuthin to lose and that definitely would bring more attention to the summer league