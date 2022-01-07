rj barrett
DimeMag

RJ Barrett Banked In A Wild Three At The Buzzer To Complete A 25-Point Comeback Win Over The Celtics

Senior Sports Writer

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have met twice at Madison Square Garden this season and both games have produced thrilling comebacks and late game fireworks. In both, the Knicks erased a double-digit lead and followed the lead of Evan Fournier to an eventual win, the first time needing double overtime in the season opener and, on Thursday, getting the job done in regulation.

The Celtics led by as many as 25 in the first half and took a 16-point advantage into the break, but for the third time this season, Evan Fournier erupted against his former employer. This time, Fournier poured in 10 three-pointers on his way to a new career-high with 41 points, dragging the Knicks offense as he caught absolute fire and seemingly could not miss from deep in the second half.

The two teams traded buckets down the stretch, and some shaky free throw shooting from the Knicks gave Boston a real chance to win or force OT. After Julius Randle split a pair of free throws up one, Jayson Tatum, who had 36 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in the loss, tied it up with a beautiful pullup jumper.

With 1.5 seconds on the clock, the Knicks took a timeout and advanced the ball, inbounding it to RJ Barrett, who had an otherwise tough offensive night, but managed to bank in a ridiculous game-winning three to send the Garden into a frenzy.

The last time the Knicks did this, we were provided with the gift of “Bing Bong” and that legendary Sidetalk NYC video. We’ll just have to see if there’s more to come this time around.

