R.J. Barrett Believes Canada’s National Basketball Team Is Ready To Take On The United States

Associate Editor
07.20.18

Getty Image

There’s something special brewing in Canada, and the rest of the international basketball community is on notice. The Canadian Men’s National Basketball Team is shaping up to be one of the more dangerous squads in the world, with a mix of NBA talent and younger potential stars who can bring the program to another level.

Among that second group of players, no one is more prominent than R.J. Barrett, the 18-year-old wunderkind who will suit up for the Duke Blue Devils next year. Barrett has all the makings of a future superstar, the kind of player who can shoulder the load of an entire country’s expectations on the hardwood.

Dime caught up with Barrett prior to the Gatorade Athlete of the Year ceremony — where he was a finalist but eventually lost out to J.T. Daniels, a quarterback from California. The future Blue Devil spoke about hoops in Canada and why he believes the national team is ready to compete for gold medals against the United States.

Around The Web

TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSrj barrett

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP