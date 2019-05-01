At the moment, the lion’s share of NBA Draft-related attention is being paid to the 2019 class, with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and company set to join the professional ranks in June. However, the 2020 draft is already of importance to NBA teams and, on Tuesday, an interesting decision came to light that will have an impact on next year’s class.

R.J. Hampton, a 6’5 guard who was originally slotted into the 2020 high school class, announced that he will reclassify with plans to enroll in college this summer, getting the option to jump to the NBA in 2020.

Best 3 Years of my life, Little Elm will forever and always be home 🖤 Thank You. 14 Signing Out ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/h0l9ZJ7BVD — 14 (@RjHampton14) April 30, 2019

Hampton is a consensus top-five recruit in his high school class and, at this early juncture, appears to be a likely lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after this choice. The intriguing combo guard brings big-time size and craft to the table at an early age and, while the 2020 draft isn’t around the corner, there is a lot to like about Hampton’s game.

“I’ve decided to reclassify to the 2019 class,” Hampton told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “I am doing this because I feel that from a development standpoint, this is the right move for me at this time in order to play against the highest level of competition possible. I am eager to test myself against older and more physically developed players in order to help improve my weaknesses and prepare me for reaching the ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.”

At this juncture, Hampton hasn’t made his final choice with regard to which college he’ll attend in the fall, with top-tier programs like Kansas and Kentucky reportedly in the mix. Regardless of where he elects to play at the collegiate level, though, Hampton’s talents should pop and professional scouts will be keeping a close eye on him for an earlier arrival at the next level than previously anticipated.