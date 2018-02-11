Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are one of the two-best organizations in the history of professional basketball, and might be sitting comfortably at No. 1 depending on your thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers. It has also had some of the best players in basketball history wear their uniform, as the Celtics have a laundry list of players who have played for the franchise and qualify as legends.

One such player on that list is Robert Parish, who suited up for the organization from 1980-94 and won three rings with the team. He is the kind of player whose thoughts on Celtics history carry a lot of weight.

That happened on Saturday night, when he deemed Paul Pierce the best offensive player to ever wear the green and white at a dinner before the team retires his jersey on Sunday afternoon.