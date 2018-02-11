The Boston Celtics are one of the two-best organizations in the history of professional basketball, and might be sitting comfortably at No. 1 depending on your thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers. It has also had some of the best players in basketball history wear their uniform, as the Celtics have a laundry list of players who have played for the franchise and qualify as legends.
One such player on that list is Robert Parish, who suited up for the organization from 1980-94 and won three rings with the team. He is the kind of player whose thoughts on Celtics history carry a lot of weight.
That happened on Saturday night, when he deemed Paul Pierce the best offensive player to ever wear the green and white at a dinner before the team retires his jersey on Sunday afternoon.
In the convo, sure, but he’s not the answer. The answer is Bird.
Keep in context – Chief hated Bird. Its like when Scottie Pippen ranks Jordan anything but #1, its out of spite.
Larry Bird is justifiably in the top 10 on many NBA All-time lists. As much as I love Truth, he’s on the back half of the top 10 on the Celtics All-time list.
Pierce is one of my favorite all times players, and I still think thats a tough statement. Bird and Havlicek were beasts on offense. I think PP was a little more well rounded than just offensive. He was super clutch as well.