Rock ‘Em Apparel’s “All-Star” Custom Socks Collection

NBA All-Star Weekend 2013 is in the rear-view mirror but the gear it inspired lives on. In this case, Rock ‘Em Apparel ‘s All-Star line of socks is a crazy collection of space themes tied around, and the galaxy of stars they played with in Houston.

In the past Rock ‘Em has shown they can customize just about anything to a customer’s sock specifications. These are no different â€” the pure “galaxy” pair with the constellation is maybe our favorite. Pick up these socks for $39.99 a pair over at Rock ‘Em’s online store.

Hit the jump to see the detailed close-ups of the socks for Kobe, KD and LeBron …