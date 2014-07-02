Rockets Disrespect Jeremy Lin With No. 7 ‘Melo Jersey; Lin Responds On Twitter

The Houston Rockets pulled out all the stops in their pitch to free agent Carmelo Anthony today. They invited former Rocket Clyde Drexler to the meeting as well as current Rocket stars Dwight Howard and James Harden. They even put an image of ‘Melo in a No. 7 Rockets jersey on their arena’s marquee. One problem, that’s Jeremy Lin‘s number, and he wasn’t too pleased about the oversight.
Here’s the offending image outside the Toyota Center in downtown Houston:
The Rockets welcomed Carmelo Anthony with a Photoshopped image. One problem: that's Jeremy Lin's number. pic.twitter.com/4ia7EQl0yM
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 2, 2014
Here’s a photoshop of Jeremy all fed up with the mistake:
Jeremy Lin is FED UP with the Melo hype. pic.twitter.com/ETtV3UakcW
— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) July 2, 2014
And here’s Jeremy’s actual reaction, where the devout Christian includes a passage from the Book of Luke as a way to ignore the slights and keep moving forward:
Luke 6:29 – If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also. If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 2, 2014
Meanwhile, the Rockets are looking to unload Lin — some even say they already have an agreement in place — if they get a verbal commitment from ‘Melo. They’re currently in talks to send him to Philadelphia:
Hearing that Rockets & Sixers are in fluid trade talks surrounding Jeremy Lin. HOU waiting to unload Lin's deal if it signs Melo or Lebron.
— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 2, 2014
This creates an awkward situation in Houston if — as is likely — the Rockets are unable to obtain James or Anthony in free agency. If they miss out on both, they’ll have a disgruntled sixth man coming in with a damaged ego, full aware that management was just waiting to trade him.
After the Rockets brass flew to Philly on opening night of free agency to court a player — Kyle Lowry — who they traded just two summer’s ago among a lot of internal acrimony, they’ve unveiled a marketing campaign in a pitch to a free agent that’s concurrently a direct slap in the face to their present-day point guard.
If the Rockets franchise continues along their current path, we wouldn’t be surprised if they deal Jeremy (they almost have to at this point, even if they fail to land LeBron or ‘Melo), then look to sign him when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2015 after a magical run with the Sixers.
Did the Rockets mess up by dissing Lin?
His contract is guaranteed, what does he actually care? Anyway though, Melo isn’t even going to Houston. If he bolts, it’ll be to Chicago anyway: [straighthoops.com]
@Bob if you played basketball in actual leagues you will know why he was hurt…you are still playing for a team but seems staff/management don’t care about you by doing this. Will you go out the floor with same intensity as before ..I guess no…
the big story is the attempted cover up.
FollowingAdrian WojnarowskiVerified
?@WojYahooNBA 5:11 PM – 2 Jul 2014
Houston pre-informed Jeremy Lin of the use of his No. 7 on ‘Melo recruiting images, source tells Yahoo Sports.
Adrian WojnarowskiVerified
?@WojYahooNBA 5:22 PM – 2 Jul 2014
Spoke to Lin’s agents, Jim Tanner/Roger Montgomery, who say that Houston did NOT inform Lin that the No. 7 would be used for Melo images.
Photo link below proves Morey LIED about Beverley’s number on Dwight. Dwight’s banner didn’t have a number, it was covered by a ball. Proves one instance of the constant negative propaganda and twisted facts from the toxic Houston front office towards Jeremy Lin.
[danielrehn.files.wordpress.com]
Typical low-IQ Lin haters are funny. Lin put up 12 and 6 playing next to the biggest ball hog in the league. His 3-pt% goes up every year, TO-avg goes down every year, he is top5 in the league in FG% at the rim and in pick and roll. Has a true shooting% of over 57%. His defensive rating is the same as Beverley’s and all his Synergy defensive PPP stats are BETTER than Beverley’s. He put up an elite 97 defensive rating as a starter in NY. He led the d-league in defensive rating. He was Golden State’s defensive specialist as a rookie. Typical low-IQ Lin haters have zero clue what they are talking about. Just lazy morons parroting negative false propaganda with a slice of r.acism and prejudice.
Can’t Melo wear 15?
That was my 1st thought, like wtf is the BIG deal?