Rocket Donatas Motiejunas On “Hi & Bye” Relations With Howard & Harden

Rockets 7-foot forward/center Donatas Motiejunas, D-Mo, spoke earlier this summer about former teammate Chandler Parsons and questioned whether Parsons was worth the near-max offer sheet Parsons signed with Dallas. He also wondered whether James Harden would be comfortable as the third-highest paid player in Houston. Now he’s sounding off on his current — cornerstone — teammates, Dwight Howard and Harden while praising former teammate Jeremy Lin.
While speaking with Lithuanian journalist Simonas Baranauskas — D-Mo is Lithuanian, if it wasn’t already clear — he said that Harden and Howard kept themselves separate from the team, and even ate apart from their teammates, preferring to indulge in fast foot:
D-Mo on relationships with Howard and Harden: "Hi & bye. They even eat separately from the team. Usually in some fast food place." #Rockets
— Simonas Baranauskas (@LithuaniaBasket) August 8, 2014
Despite his comments about Parsons, Howard and Harden, Motiejunas sang the praises of former teammate Jeremy Lin, who was dealt to the Lakers in a cost-cutting move earlier this summer. D-Mo said he got along best with Lin, who had been very supportive of him despite his lack of playing time and a brief demotion to Houston’s D-League affiliate.
D-Mo on @JLin7: "I got along best w/ Jeremy Lin. He was really supportive when I was in the D-League. Kept in touch, asked how I was doing."
— Simonas Baranauskas (@LithuaniaBasket) August 8, 2014
D-Mo on @JLin7: "When he was traded, we called each other. He's a really nice person to be around." #Rockets
— Simonas Baranauskas (@LithuaniaBasket) August 8, 2014
Montiejunas had requested a trade in January because of the playing time issues after getting stuck behind Howard and Omer Asik. At the time, the Rockets reached out to potential suitors with no one biting on the lean 7-footer.
Houston's been calling teams, trying to assist forward Donatas Motiejunas in finding a new team, sources tell Yahoo. He wants playing time.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) January 8, 2014
So far, Montiejunas is still a Rocket, despite all his public comments about teammates and former teammates. The Rockets have lefty Terrence Jones on the roster at the four, but they’ve picked up their team option on D-Mo for next season, and after trading Asik to the Pellies, they need someone to spell Howard.
Rockets GM Daryl Morey spoke about D-Mo in a Q&A with Clutch Fans in January, right after he asked to be traded. Also, in terms of the veracity of his comments, keep in mind during the same interview Morey claimed Asik would remain in Houston throughout the length of his contract:
“Teams are opportunistic. Any player that other teams like and think is good and that’s not playing, generally that’s who you get calls on. We’ve gotten a lot of calls on Donatas because he’s a mobile 7-footer with offensive skill. He’s not a perfect player, but because he wasn’t playing, teams are like ‘Maybe we can get him on the cheap’.We believe in him. I expect him to be here. The reality is, it’s very hard to get a 7-footer who can play as well as him on a $1 million contract.”
We’re not sure how Motiejunas’ public comments about current teammates will go over in Houston if he’s still with the team next season. He’s Lithuanian, so his ability to assimilate with an American squad was tricky to begin with. Compound that with his anger over the lack of playing time, plus the comments about Howard and Harden, and it could be an uncomfortable 2014-15 campaign for him if Morey can’t find some team to take him while getting a reliable backup center for Howard in return.
What do you think?
fast foot???
I expect Motiejunas and Lithuania to play BIG at the FIBA World Cup so he might have many suitors after the Tourney.
I feel like this story is a media beatup. Surely other teams have had weird chemistry in regards to their stars and the rest of the roster. Kobe ate separately with the OG 3-peat Lakers when Shaq was around JVGundy talked about the media double standard when Tony Parker mentioned how Duncan never spoke to him in his Rookie year etc…
Wowzer is this sentence really necessary for a content that got nothing to do with his nationality. “He’s Lithuanian, so his ability to assimilate with an American squad was tricky to begin with.” What a racist and a cheap way to goad viewers!
That’s not racist in any capacity. It an acknowledgement of a language and cultural barrier.
Huh? Language and cultural barrier? The question was asked by a Lithuanian reporter, so what barrier? It’s like the history of Dwight Howard commented about his ex-teammates at Magic that they are bunch of players nobody wanted. I make fun of Dwight of being such a horrible teammate and person and that’s it. No need to say.. typical arrogant American (or even more racist stuff), his ability to be humble and be relatable with world audiences was tricky to begin with. By that alone… I don’t see the difference of D-Mo and Howard @ giving a comment about a question asked, whether or not he’s American or Lithuanian.
Are you on meth? What does the author of this articles specific observation about d mos singular situation of assimilating to an American squad have to do with any of the crazy you’re spouting?
Lithuanian isn’t a race, it’s a nationality…
Yeah… No s***, Captain Obvious! Thanks for the clarification… I’m a huge Fox News fan and all :)
So it was obvious, but you called them racist for a comment that was about his nationality? You’re a true idiot…
LOL you’re truly a dumbass. So when someone saying “Damn Mexicans!” That’s not racist? Stupid boy. Don’t bring about a nationality for just an individual problem. Dwight Howard said some stupid shit…. Don’t bring the shit about well he’s American… I don’t accept that cheap accusation. Cuz not all Americans are like Dwight’s. This report would’ve been well without the inclusion of well He’s Lithuanian… well Duh… no S*** that is his nationality, but it’s the fact that he’s foreigner that made this situation tricky according to this author, and that is in fact Racist!
All I’m saying is racist is the wrong word you dumb fuck. The word racist relates to race. You might think he said something offensive, and that’s fine I’m not disputing that. All I’m saying is that stating someone’s nationality can’t be considered racist because people from various races have the same nationalities.
LMAO it really is pointless to argue with asinine person like you are. I just got used to people like you that love to say stuff like this so openly. No more arguing with someone that loves to say offensive and hate like this reporter does. Montijunes already resolved the issue that he didn’t say anything wrong. Not only that kinda stupid of me tho arguing with someone named ThunderUp that typed this ” You’re gay, my N****” No wonder you’re defending this author to no end. Later Sir!
I really hope English isn’t your first language. ..
Knowing how you typed yours… I know I’m not worried about it abit. First, learn how to type better before you judging others in a way of demeaning someone’s intellect. Or else, you look like a half-wit. You kinda do show it anyway by how insecure you are that you called many people idiots, dumbf***, N*** etc. If you do appreciate an English language, please do show it. Btw, Lithuania is 100% White.
Lithuania is a nationality for those captain obvious that doesn’t know it. Duh! It’s just the way this author connotes it, that I’m having a problem with. Leave that crap alone, it has nothing to do with this problem. I have no other problem with other D-mos reports why? SI, Bleacher Reports, etc, they don’t type this garbage. They did mention about asking a trade and lack of playing time as well… but not because of one’s nationality. This author is using it in a way of demeaning that person. It is offensive, period. Many Stand up comedians called such things racist, hence I go with that.
He’s just referring to D Mo’s having a different cultural background may be the reason why he hasn’t gotten along with Dwight and Harden, they do the same thing -living, that is- in a much different way, that is what culture is about, if we follow your way of reasoning, then everything we say and do constitutes an act of racism, relax, please.
I’m relax and I can dig what you’re saying much better than what this writer wrote. It’s not my way of reasoning at all, what I did is just typing what folks are usually love to yell around (mostly around Asian, Black, and Hispanic). That’s real life. Knowing how D-Mo said that he got along well with Jeremy Lin, automatically I thought, hey D-Mo acclimated well. What do you know? D-Mo didn’t say any of those things in the first place, but got twisted around just like this writer.
That IS true, D-Mo didn´t say any of those things.
Lmao you’re an idiot. You’re confused about this situation and don’t even know it… I’m done going back and forth. Have fun reading all of my old posts
LMAO… Chill… just needed to read 1-5 of your posts.. all of them are the same thing… comments made by an illiterate and insecure person.
Oh ok…
Mitch McNary for Donatas Motiejunas straight up. Make it happen Sam Presti!
[blog.chron.com]