The Rockets Outlast The Jazz In A Game 5 Rock Fight To Win The Series

Getty Image

For the third straight game, the Utah Jazz managed to force the Rockets to play their style of game, but as has been the case all too often for Utah in this series, their three-point shooting let them down as Houston put the series to rest with a 100-93 win at home.

After getting blown out in the first two games in Houston, the Jazz regrouped at home in a pair of tightly contested games, with Utah coming from behind in Game 4 to win behind a spectacular performance from Donovan Mitchell. Game 5 followed the script of those two games in Salt Lake, as the Jazz frustrated James Harden and the Rockets offense into inefficient shooting nights, but they were unable to capitalize on that going just 9-of-38 from three-point range.

Houston got just enough from their stars to outlast the Jazz and move on to the second round, without having to worry about another trip to Utah. Harden had 26 points on 10-of-26 shooting, missing nine threes on the night, but had enough burst to keep the Rockets in the lead at crucial moments. Late in the second quarter, with the Jazz up seven, Harden led a 14-3 run in the final three minutes with eight points, including a pair of big three-pointers to give Houston the lead going into halftime.