The Warriors Knocked Off The Rockets In Game 6 To Make Their Fifth Straight Conference Finals

05.10.19 54 mins ago

Getty Image

No one was going to shed a tear for Golden State just because they were without Kevin Durant on Friday night, who’s out indefinitely with a strained calf muscle. It was a development that immediately changed the complexion of Golden State’s series against the Rockets, though, not to mention the playoff as a whole.

The odds out of Vegas instantly shifted in the Rockets’ favor, but just as at the end of Game 5, the Rockets were unable to capitalize on Durant’s absence as the Warriors gutted out a 118-113 win in Game 6 to earn their fifth straight trip to the Western Conference Finals.

The Splash Brothers combined to scored 60 points on the night, despite a dreadful first half from Steph Curry, who went scoreless in the first 24 but came alive in the second half to finish with 33 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

