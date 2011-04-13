Rockwell Powers: Hoop & Rhyme

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Lamar Odom #Derrick Rose
04.13.11 7 years ago 2 Comments
For a while now, the Seattle/Tacoma area hasn’t just become a hoops hotbed for elite players â€“ Brandon Roy, Aaron Brooks and Washington’s Isaiah Thomas to name a few â€“ it’s also been home to a diverse and talented hip hop underground. It’s an inner circle that Tacoma resident, Zach Powers, aka Rockwell Powers, is now a vibrant member of. And beyond laying it down on the mic in stages across his area, Powers is also a fanatic of all things roundball.

Powers, who is also a grad student at The Evergreen State College, migrated Eastward from his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska after high school and has found a home secluded in the upper Pacific Northwest. After deciding to take his passion for rapping straight to the recording studio about five years ago, he has continued to produce tracks and EP’s with producers all around the city. And in the process, he’s also become a mainstay on the community’s growing music scene. His current musical love baby is “Kids In The Back II,” an EP follow up with producer Ill Pill dropping this weekend in Tacoma. But for those of you outside of Washington State, you can still catch the album.

For the Dime fam, Rockwell has already breathed life into more than a few memorable DimeTV segments, including our Derrick Rose summer workout tape last July.

So, with the NBA playoffs looming and his release soon on the horizon, we caught up with Rockwell to get his take on everything.

