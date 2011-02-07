Rondo changes his game to spark Boston’s Super Bowl Sunday win

Here’s the thing: Just because Rajon Rondo doesn’t score a lot, it doesn’t mean he can’t score. So we don’t always have to act surprised when Rondo gets buckets, like he did during yesterday’s Boston win over Orlando that served as the main Super Bowl appetizer … The Magic did what the scouting report said, sticking close to Ray Allen and Paul Pierce and forcing Rondo to look for his own shot. So considering he has a lethal first step, some of tightest handles in the League, and maybe the NBA’s best court vision, Rondo did what he’s supposed to do: Get into the lane and get layups. He scored 26 points to go with 7 assists, taking over the third quarter when Boston extended a three-point halftime lead to as much as 15 on their way to another W. But you can hear the haters anyway: “It’s easy to score 26 when you’re playing with three Hall of Famers.” … Dwight Howard, maybe the one superstar whose offensive repertoire is even more scrutinized than Rondo’s, put up 28 points, 13 boards and 3 steals. He was dominant in the first half — hitting one circus shot from behind the backboard but otherwise just beasting whoever tried to check him — before Boston slowed him down in the second half by funneling the defense to Dwight and watching Orlando’s shooters build a community center with all their bricks. The Magic shot 3-for-24 from three-point range, while Hedo Turkoglu, Gilbert Arenas and J.J. Redick were a combined 4-for-27 from the field … Scary moment when Marquis Daniels tried drive on Gilbert Arenas, rammed the top of his head into Arenas’ chin and dropped to the floor motionless. Daniels was taken off on a stretcher, and the last we heard he was diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise that will sideline him 1-2 months … Quentin Richardson‘s play where he knocked a ball out of the hoop that was going in for Orlando wasn’t a good result for his team, but at least we know Q-Rich can still touch the net … Clearly Eddie House is just trying to take the Miami Heat villain role to another level and make everybody hate him personally. Last Sunday in front of a national TV audience, he capped his usual s***-talking performance with a Sam Cassell Big Balls Dance that drew a $25K fine from the League. In this Sunday’s Heat/Clippers matchup, House decided to take out the League’s golden child of the moment and turn all of YouTube against him … Fourth quarter, Miami was well ahead when L.A. got out on a fast break. Blake Griffin was running on the wing, Baron Davis had the rock in the middle, and you could see the highlight alley-oop coming. House also saw it, so he served Griffin with a forearm shiver and sent the rookie into the front row rather than get dunked on. You can’t get mad at House for making sure he didn’t get turned into Damon Jones for Blake’s LeBron, but that was just a cheap shot … As for the game, Dwyane Wade dominated, finishing with 28 points, 8 boards and 8 assists in a near 20-piecing. House (15 pts) was also big in the fourth quarter, taking advantage when L.A. left him wide open multiple times … Blake (21 pts, 16 rebs) did have one sick highlight, a follow dunk in the first quarter. He also had a one-hand alley-oop miss that was even sicker, if that makes sense … There were just two other games on Super Bowl Sunday: Amar’e Stoudemire dropped 41 points (17-21 FG) as the Knicks took care of business at home against Philadelphia; and Mike Dunleavy Jr. scored 17 points with 5 threes to lead Indiana past New Jersey … So about that Super Bowl. What started out as a potential blowout turned into another nail-biter, as Pittsburgh’s last-chance two-minute drill imploded when Green Bay’s defense just wouldn’t give Ben Roethlisberger anything to work with. The Packers won, 31-25, and Aaron Rodgers copped MVP with 304 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. No confirmation on the rumor that Rodgers sent Brett Favre a dick pic with the Lombardi trophy in the background and “Tell Me How My Ass Tastes” as a companion sound clip … What was up with that halftime show? Black Eyed Peas is usually harmless — somewhere between corny and catchy — but that Tron-style thing yesterday was just weird. What did you think? … We’re out like terrible towels …
am i first?
Dammit, the story so far these last few weeks. We have an elite team coming up, and we fell short. And these time I can’t blame anyone but the team. Still much better than you fools predicted after the trade, but damn, we have to step our game up, before the rush of the playoffs come.
Black Eyed Peas are “scratch your ass” irritating and Christina STILL don’t know the words to the anthem
Nice job by the Packers getting the “W” over Shitsburgh! Word on the street is that Big Ben roofied himself last night to help forget about the loss. Haha
The PEas are awful sauce…someone needs to hook fergie back up with that crystal, she ruined one of the most inventive bands and turned them into a band that only 45 year old white women will spend money to listen to…go cheese!
How can Orlando miss 19 3’s for 23 attempts, most of them with good looks ???
Just a thought… if LBJ is supposed to be the Heat’s playmaker and facilitator, why does he sometimes forget about D-Wade. There’s been some games where LBJ treats D-Wade like he’s Anthony Parker and totally forgets about him.
There was an overtime game 2 or 3 weeks ago(i think it was atlanta, if i remember correctly) when Wade didn’t take a single shot in overtime… and Bosh was out that game.
LBJ ran the point in overtime, and Wade didn’t take a shot… let that marinate for a second.
Stoudemire…. beast
Rondo….beast
d-wade….beast
blake griffin…..beast, but took and L
i would have rather watched bball on sunday and the games did not disappoint
the black eyed peas were friggin terrible! fergie cant sing and they looked like a bunch of retards. usher and slash almost saved the show but the black eyed peas didnt even sing their songs, just screwed up a bunch of other peoples songs…
Sorry I’m not from the states so can someone please explain to me how 3 talentless dudes and a tranny are so famous they suck balls. Another question how many cool points did slash lose for that bs version of sweet child of mine the tranny sang?? More than page for the come with me thing?
Go packersssssssss the lombardi trophy is going home
LOL @ Ian.
come on man, “where is the love?”
Pre-Fergie BEP wasn’t so bad. I still throw “Joints & Jams” on the iPhone every now and again.
They just decided they’d rather make pop music and sell more albums to a different audience than actually compete against more talented hip-hop artists.
Yeah, I think they suck now, but you can’t blame them for playing the game the way they chose to.
Rafa
There’s no way you guys can like that
I dont know which one was worse: The halftime show or the SB commercials
Ian
Well, I actually liked it back then, but I was like 16. I don’t care about them anymore, there is just so much better stuff now.
But I can’t tell you why so many people in America like them(or other weird bs) cause I’m non-american as well.
The best part about the Super Bowl was this DIME dime:
“No confirmation on the rumor that Rodgers sent Brett Favre a dick pic with the Lombardi trophy in the background and ‘Tell Me How My Ass Tastes’ as a companion sound clip”
Will “Sweet Child of Mine” By Slash and Fergie go down as the worst live performance of all time? What was worse if not?
@Arno
That’s why they say teams live and die by the three
Whenever you bring autotune to the mix on a live performance, you instantly lose all credibility that ish was terrible
Oh it was beautiful to watch Rondo just shot all over Orlando, his J has gone a long way now and he’s drilling FTs, where the haters at?
What Dimemag?
No mention of Lebron whining during the time out to hurry it up so he can get to his SB party?
@Broseidon
He didn’t do that, did he?? Did anyone else quitness that?
Wow…. i just looked it up.
[hardcourtmayhem.com]
What an idiot.
Fergie murdered Sweet Child O Mine worse than Ben murdered the Steelers with his awful turnovers. The commercials were a steaming heap of garbage as a whole.
I dunno I enjoyed the Eminem Brisk one, the rest were kinda lame
Nice to know Bron Bron has his priorities straight
@Stunnaboy
I liked the Eminem chrysler / detroit one. I must’ve missed the brisk one.
Man what a let down
Ima look at the positives tho..
The Doritos commercial when he sprinkled Doritos on everything was comedy.. Grandpa?! lmao
And Fergie really butchered Sweet Child o Mine.. shouldve just sang it in her regular voice.. that 50% Axl Rose and 50% Giraffe shit didnt sound good at all..
And Orlando?? Sorry not contending.. If Arenas could make it back to his previous level of play then yeah.. but he aint lookin no where close to it.. sad because didnt he hurt himself in some meaningless game with Eddie Jordan a few years back??
Sad..
@ Jay
Come on doo its game 43 out of 82 (just a guess lol)
id say let me get home too lol
Where was Blake when House took that cheap shot? Sitting on his ass letting others stick up for him. You’d think he would have said something with how little House is.
Why does Dime insist on making Griffin a tough guy? Dude’s amazing, but not tough.
Hey Rajon Rondo is an excellent basketball player and one of the best point gaurds in the league right now no doubt. The haters should just SHUT up, cause to say “It’s easy to score 26 when you’re playing with three Hall of Famers.” ….WHAT… No it’s not easy when your playing with 3 Hall of Famers who demand the ball to put it in the hoop. Rondo is so good and he showed it my making a statement…”oh yea, shut down our best scorers huh, well just fine by me, I just go ahead and get some buckets…”
And on that… I feel bad that Orlando lost, and there is no doubt that Boston is an Elite team. But if Orlando’s shooters would have been draining shots… it would have been a much different game in favor of Orlando.
The Commercials at the Supe Bowl, were better than the game and half time performance. What a awful showing by Pittsburg with 4 turnovers (3 by Big Ben). And they still had a chance to win the game at the end; but a fumble and a interception took care of that. WTF?
I’m happy for the Peas for getting the gig and all (and damn how did Usher do that Split over will with out being carted off by an ambulance), but the actual performance by them left something to be desired. But hey! Its a biznezz!!
I actually liked the Star Wars/Volkswagen commercial. I thought it was cute. The Chrysler/Detroit, Eminem spot, was a waste of two min and $9million dollars. What; they were just trying to show us how cool they and Detroit are?
What about the car (The “200”)???????
Rondo is the Best Point guard in the league when he’s aggressive and the pushes the ball/issue.
You guys are absolutely correct (Dime). It’s not that he can’t score. He can!! But most times he likes to chill. But when he forces the issue, he’s the best point guard in the league (period; like last year in the playoffs when he was)!!!! I’m glad Doc is challenging him to be more aggressive and get to the line more. He should of laid that challenge down 20 games ago. Oh well.
Let’s hope he continues to do this, and not just pick his spots and wait for the playoffs, to be a lane wrecker again?
PS
Notice how all the DWade Haters (and Lebron nut huggers) are quiet now, lately with all that silly talk from earlier in the year)?
Amare may be good this year, but the Knicks suck again!!! Very inconsistent.
Lol.
@jdish
I think you still have a little rajon juice on your lip… might wanna wipe it off (wouldn’t want you to get embarrassed).
@sean
The way I read his post, I got the impression Rondo released in his a$$. Nothing to clean. It was a nice clean deposit in JDish’s piggy bank.
JDish is walkin a little bowlegged today.
@ lakeshow:
You know I respect a lot of your post man.
But, I heard ‘sorry not contending’ A LOT now, dating back when everyone said will fall to Lebron’s Cavs. You know, the superstar and his team that didn’t make it to the Finals when everyone already reserved a spot for them.
So sorry. We STILL can be contenders. I’m not saying right now. But we’re still just a few games beyond the midway point. We still can surprise cats.
But hey, not expecting anyone to believe me now. I’ll just run my mouth when we win, just like what I did after fools were feeling sorry for me when the trades happen.