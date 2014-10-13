Ronnie Price Throws Shoe At Andre Iguodala To Stop Warriors Fast Break

10.12.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Here’s how bad things were for the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half against the Golden State Warriors tonight: After losing a shoe and turning the ball over, reserve guard Ronnie Price threw his sneaker at Andre Iguodala to stop a Warriors fast break.

Los Angeles was trailing Golden State 45-20 early in the second quarter at the time of Price’s antics, hemorrhaging points from beyond the arc and in transition. Anything to win, right? Price was called for a technical on the play.

The Warriors ended the first half with 20 fast break points and led the Lakers 63-36.

Perhaps Price was inspired by Marc Gasol? Los Angeles could certainly learn a thing or two from the former Defensive Player of the Year, after all.

(Vine via gifdsports) (GIF via @andrewthehan)

