Ronnie Price Throws Shoe At Andre Iguodala To Stop Warriors Fast Break

Here’s how bad things were for the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half against the Golden State Warriors tonight: After losing a shoe and turning the ball over, reserve guard Ronnie Price threw his sneaker at Andre Iguodala to stop a Warriors fast break.
Los Angeles was trailing Golden State 45-20 early in the second quarter at the time of Price’s antics, hemorrhaging points from beyond the arc and in transition. Anything to win, right? Price was called for a technical on the play.
The Warriors ended the first half with 20 fast break points and led the Lakers 63-36.
Perhaps Price was inspired by Marc Gasol? Los Angeles could certainly learn a thing or two from the former Defensive Player of the Year, after all.
