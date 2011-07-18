Rookie Maya Moore Has The WNBA’s Best-Selling Jersey

Despite only entering the league this spring, Maya Moore has already become the proud owner of the WNBA’s best-selling jersey. Why is this a big deal you may ask? This is based on sales from October 2010 through June 2011. Not bad for this April’s No. 1 pick sporting No. 23 for the Minnesota Lynx. And in case you were wondering, Moore supplanted Candace Parker who has held the top ranking since October 2008 and boasts the best-selling jersey in NBA Store history.

In case you were wondering, here’s how the Top 10 breaks down:

1. Maya Moore â€“ Minnesota Lynx

2. Candace Parker â€“ Los Angeles Sparks

3. Essence Carson â€“ New York Liberty

4. Lauren Jackson â€“ Seattle Storm

5. Sylvia Fowles â€“ Chicago Sky

6. Marion Jones â€“ Tulsa Shock

7. Diana Taurasi â€“ Phoenix Mercury

8. Sue Bird â€“ Seattle Storm

9. Becky Hammon â€“ San Antonio Silver Stars

10. Tina Charles â€“ Connecticut Sun

If you were to buy a WNBA jersey, who’s jersey would you buy?

