Rookie Maya Moore Has The WNBA’s Best-Selling Jersey

Despite only entering the league this spring, Maya Moore has already become the proud owner of the WNBA’s best-selling jersey. Why is this a big deal you may ask? This is based on sales from October 2010 through June 2011. Not bad for this April’s No. 1 pick sporting No. 23 for the Minnesota Lynx. And in case you were wondering, Moore supplanted Candace Parker who has held the top ranking since October 2008 and boasts the best-selling jersey in NBA Store history.
In case you were wondering, here’s how the Top 10 breaks down:
1. Maya Moore â€“ Minnesota Lynx
2. Candace Parker â€“ Los Angeles Sparks
3. Essence Carson â€“ New York Liberty
4. Lauren Jackson â€“ Seattle Storm
5. Sylvia Fowles â€“ Chicago Sky
6. Marion Jones â€“ Tulsa Shock
7. Diana Taurasi â€“ Phoenix Mercury
8. Sue Bird â€“ Seattle Storm
9. Becky Hammon â€“ San Antonio Silver Stars
10. Tina Charles â€“ Connecticut Sun
If you were to buy a WNBA jersey, who’s jersey would you buy?
Skylar Diggins will have something to say about this in a couple years.
Yes she will with her fine ass!!!
I love the WNBA.
id get becky hammons, shes a real baller if i ever seen one.
Dime should do a 1 on 1 tournament whos the hottest gurl in WNBA, with pictures of them in their uniforms and then dressed up…what yall think?
I always thought an NBA Team should put the name under the number like that jersey
@Ryan I
im not sure on this but im guessing they put the names under the number like that cause WNBA players hair would cover up the names on regular jerseys
@6 True
Why not go one step further and put numbers on the “seat” of the shorts?
As for the 1 on 1 tournament, the frontrunner would be Mrs. Candace Parker-Williams. I don’t follow that league all that close but I could see her winning, hands down, up, defensive position or any other position.
Didn’t the Kings used to have the names underneath the numbers?
Panchitoooo – I like that idea. Swin Cash, Sue Bird, Candace Parker, um…. thinking…. um….hmmm. I’ll leave the details to the higher ups.
@7 no way…
lauren jackson FTW!
and whoever wins the tournament will get an interview and a little photo shoot on dimemag.com…some of the women dont really look attractive in their uniforms but once they get all dolled up they can be stunning.
They should wear them tight shorts like Austrailia use to wear.So we could see who got a donkey.But Im not wearing none of them bitches jersey.My daughter can wear whoever tho.