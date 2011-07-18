Rookie Maya Moore Has The WNBA’s Best-Selling Jersey

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
07.18.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

Despite only entering the league this spring, Maya Moore has already become the proud owner of the WNBA’s best-selling jersey. Why is this a big deal you may ask? This is based on sales from October 2010 through June 2011. Not bad for this April’s No. 1 pick sporting No. 23 for the Minnesota Lynx. And in case you were wondering, Moore supplanted Candace Parker who has held the top ranking since October 2008 and boasts the best-selling jersey in NBA Store history.

In case you were wondering, here’s how the Top 10 breaks down:

1. Maya Moore â€“ Minnesota Lynx
2. Candace Parker â€“ Los Angeles Sparks
3. Essence Carson â€“ New York Liberty
4. Lauren Jackson â€“ Seattle Storm
5. Sylvia Fowles â€“ Chicago Sky
6. Marion Jones â€“ Tulsa Shock
7. Diana Taurasi â€“ Phoenix Mercury
8. Sue Bird â€“ Seattle Storm
9. Becky Hammon â€“ San Antonio Silver Stars
10. Tina Charles â€“ Connecticut Sun

You can buy your favorite fan jerseys or customize your own HERE.

If you were to buy a WNBA jersey, who’s jersey would you buy?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasCANDACE PARKERDIANA TAURASIEssence CarsonLauren JacksonMARION JONESMaya MooreMinnesota LynxStyle - Kicks and GearSue BirdSylvia FowlesTina CharlesWNBA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP