Rose vs. Rondo is a rivalry again; Turkish Magic hands out 17 dimes

His star-making postseason debut series aside, Derrick Rose had kind of established a script recently whenever he faced the Boston Celtics. The most explosive point guard in the League wouldn’t do anything too spectacular, his counterpart Rajon Rondo would slap up an easy double-double while flirting with 20 assists, and the Bulls would lose in uninspiring fashion. Last night, D-Rose thankfully flipped the script and reignited that Rose/Rondo rivalry we all want to see … Rose dropped 36 points and the Bulls’ interior defense stepped up in crunch time as Chicago snapped Boston’s four-game win streak. He was in attack mode from the get-go, blowing past Rondo (13 pts, 8 asts) and either scoring at the rim or getting to the line (15-19 FT). The crowd was chanting “M-V-P!” for Rose as he put the game away late … And neither D-Rose nor Rondo was even the fastest guy in the building. Devin Hester was in the crowd along with some Chicago Bears teammates. Jay Cutler was supposed to show up, but he had a speaking engagement at the Douche of the Year banquet … A lot was made over one play in the first half where Carlos Boozer (22 pts, 10 rebs) lost the handle on a pass and Big Baby swiped it, then as Baby sprinted downcourt for the layup, Booz half-heartedly jogged after him. On one hand, you wanna give a guy the benefit of the doubt, since most players don’t haul ass trying to catch a guy on a breakaway. (Remember the Grizzlies game recently when Kobe didn’t even bother moving his feet to chase down Rudy Gay?) On the other hand, we’re pretty sure Booz could have caught Big Baby in a low-speed chase had he tried … While Boozer’s D stays under scrutiny, the Bulls pulled away in the second half thanks to Taj Gibson and Kurt Thomas forming a brick wall around the basket. The C’s were held to just 15 points total in the fourth quarter as Gibson and Thomas finished with 4 blocks apiece … Rondo came up with 5 steals, putting him at 62 for the season. That’s significant because it means another 30-steal milestone in the Boston’s Got Wings Program, where Red Bull has pledged to donate $500 to the city of Boston’s Department of Parks and Recreation for every one of Rondo’s steals this season (every dollar will be used to refurbish basketball courts throughout the city). After Rajon recorded his first 30 steals this season, the corresponding money was officially allocated for famed Malcolm X Playground in the Roxbury area of the city. After that, to decide the next court to receive funding, Red Bull opened it up to public voting HERE. Smith Playground in the Allston/Brighton area was the winner with the most votes at the 60-steal mark, so that court will receive the next round of funding. Go to the site to vote for the next court to get refurbishment dollars once Rajon got 90 steals for the season …
Rondo’s my boy, but without KG manning the lane he has no shot at stopping Rose 1 on 1. People forget that Rose scored 39 against Rondo last year. It appears that these two teams are on a collision course for a second round bloodbath in the playoffs, I just hope both teams are at full strength by that time
I would like to see all those Rondo stans from the other day come in here and talk that shit about Rondo is better than drose blah blah blah…they played heads up and what was the outcome, DROSE played like an MVP and Rondo was a non-factor.
a boost of confidence is not the only thing the Bulls need right now, a shooting guard too. Derrick Rose was a beast again, thank god. This blog right here has some funny ass pics on the Bulls games.
[www.thebasketbulls.com]
^^^i concur
Rondo and Rose are different point guards. It’s illogical to compare them as their styles of play are different.
Derrick rose is a better 2 guard then rondo
Rondo is the better point.
*Than -damn auto correct-
I’m on the Rondo is a beast side of things, but let’s face it… Rose is better than Rondo right now because Rose is the BEST PG IN THE LEAGUE. NO DOUBT.
And yeah, good win for the Magic. I wont say we beat THE Mavs (without Dirk, that’s a different squad), but they’re still a very capable team, so there.
Is it just me or I’m in a different space time continuum? Everyone of you said we will falter to .500 and fade into mediocrity right about this time. No seriously, where the fuck is that scenario?
PS: That was the last time I’m gonna mention the ‘where the haters at now?’ LOL. But DAAAAMN, it’s so fun hearing ‘the Magic is toast’ reactions from assholes here after I said I LOVED the trade, then seeing the Magic proceed to shut all the fucking haters up.
And yes they are the same people who suddenly became Heat fans in the summer.
The same people who says the Lakers are toast now.
The same people who keeps hatin on Rondo’s game.
And Sporty J, who I repeat, is NOT human. He’s a testicle who adapted the ability to type.
King got it right just there. Chicago should draft a point guard for Rose to fully make use of his talents.
Stuff rose
He is a joke. Plays Steve Francis ball
And where is he now?
NO WHERE!!!
D-will is beast!
Kobe is the man
Josh smith is straight sick
Hedo was supposed to have become sloppy in Toronto and Phoenix. We now can see how ignorant these comments were. Hedo is a point forward, meaning that he needs the ball in his hands to make things happen.
So the GM who took him to play along Steve Nash (who keeps the ball in his hands most of the time) was plain stupid.
Nelson is not a PG but a (small) SG. His efficiency is much better playing alongside Turkoglou.
What is funny is that the, after the mega trade, the only word was “Arenas, Arenas”. And everybody forgot Hedo.
The Magic has been scoring 107 pts pg for the last ten games, 10 more than their previous average. It says a lot.
I love Rondo as much as the next guy, shit probably even more but Rose simply out played him last night. Without KG our interior D just couldn’t handle him. I mean he had 2 assists, they couldn’t even force him to give up the rock.
WTF is up with Big baby, ever since he got the starting job he sucked balls. I’ve never seen a player get worse with more minutes.
Where are the Rondo lovers now? Surely a direct confrontation is a more relevant comparison than when they each had different quality games on the same day, right?
Again, I think Rondo is a sensational player, but this game just goes to show that all that “Rondo is MVP, Rose sucks” bluster from Celtics fans is totally idiotic…
@ 13:
Well, a Rondo lover is still here. I dont really see the ‘Rondo is MVP, Rose sucks’ camp here a lot. It’s more ‘Rondo sucks, *insert a PG here* is better because…’.
That’s how Rondo haters usually argue, and it’s just plain idiotic. Rondo is a beast, just accept it. D-Rose is the best point guard in the NBA right now, but Rondo is still a beast nonetheless.
Just look at the 90’s. If you’re favorite PG is Stockton (like me), that’s fine. But you CAN’T ever argue that Gary Payton or Tim Hardaway weren’t beasts. Because they are.
You cant say that ‘Stock’s the best PG in the L, so Payton sucks’. You can’t say that. EVER.
Rondo had 13pts/8assists Rose had 36pts/2assists Take from that what you will.
Look I’m not saying anyone sucks, Rose has to do way more heavy lifting for his team and thus will put up better stats. However kid is a beast and an MVP favorite this year.
Rondo runs the Celtics, due to having 4 HOFs defers tot hem a lot, shit he barely takes 10 shots a game. They play two completely different games. Is it a rivalry? Yeah. Does one “suck” NO.
I find it funny when idiots critique how rose runs the pg spot. The kid does whatever he has to do to give the bulls a chance to win. When salmons and Ben Gordon played with him they said rose wasn’t aggressive enough, now fools are saying he shoots too much. When Kurt Thomas and Keith bogans are in your starting lineup would you rather have them shoot and miss all game? People slob over how efficient cp3 cp3 but there’s times when he’s too passive like the six shots he took against the lakers recently. I live by the motto win by any means necessary so if that means shooting the rock until your arm falls off then so be it
Rondo is a beast but DRose is by far a better player and MVP candidate. If Drose had 4 HOFs and 20k plus scorers he should avg 15ast a game in his sleep which he does.
Also, cp3 needs to be way more aggressive he avg less than 10shots a game and that’s just unacceptable. He should be atleast 15shots a game and that’s still 5shots less than your typical superstar.
Just look at it this way. Would the Bulls trade Rose for Rondo, or would the Celtics trade Rondo for Rose.
I say the Bulls would want Rondo more then the Celts would want Rose.
If rondo played for the bulls they would be the worst shooting team in the league. They’re already one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the game and with rondo they would be horrible. Put either Rose, Dwill, or cp3 on the celts and they are title contenders. Rondo is a great player but he has to become more of a threat scoring wise to be considered as a franchise player like those three.
@ 18 HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
continuation @ 18
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
and also @ all the stans of rajon “sunshine” rondo…talkin massive amounts of shit the other day when rondo had 10,10 and 20 or wutever…
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
and @ 18 again
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
Give Rose and the Bulls their credit. They played great defense, rebounded well and took the Celtics out of their stuff and took it to them!!
Dime is right though. The first two games of this season vs the Bulls Rondo riddled the Bulls with 15+ assist games a piece, had timely scoring, kept Rose below his scoring average, made great defensive plays against him; all together keeping Rose quiet in the 4th quarter. That’s true. So let’s not get carried away here. It’s on game! Good For Rose!
Despite Roses outburst. That’s not why the Celtics lost. The Celts lost, cause they shot 39%, got out rebounded by +20, had only 12 assist as a team and the Bulls played great defense. Not sure if that’s going to happen again (like Rose taking 20 free throws in a game, and KG getting riddled by Boozer as Baby did).
I’m not going to make excuses about the Celtics schedule. Give the Bulls their win and we’ll see what happens next time. Kudos to them!!
Rondo is a chump, compared to Rose’s all around game. He’s the MVP of the League so far, hes THE ONE. THIS PIC EXPLAINS IT ALL >> [www.thebasketbulls.com] MVP!!! MVP!!! MVP!!!
How the Hell did Hedo Turkaloo record 17 assist against Dallas?
Oh Shit!! After this game, maybe he and Orlando really believe they’re legit and back this year!!
I tell you an argument (I said it’s only an argument) can be made that the Top 3 teams in the east, are arguably better than the top 3 or 4 teams in the west.
I only say that, cause at the beginning of the season, no one would want to believe that if you told them.
Fasten your seat belt East fans!!
Oh Yeah
@ S.Bucketz
You only making people laugh at yourself.
Ha Ha!!
A .5 assist to turnover ratio says it all. Rose is not a pg, he’s Monta Ellis 2.0
If anyone watched the game yesterday they would have noticed that Booz was the bulls most effective and most consistent player on O and he lit up whoever was guarding him. Its a shame that Rose dominates the ball the way he does because any other real PG would have been feeding Booz every damm play. Rose looks too herky jerky and out of control, he jumped up at least 10 times yesterday not knowing where to pass the ball.
Bulls need a legit PG so they can shift Rose to the 2. They should run a small backcourt like golden state does. Because poor passing, shoot first players playing the 1 is not a good look.
Rose had 36 5 2 and 4 turnovers, and many, many questionable calls going his way (for example, the moonwalk slide across the floor that was somehow called a foul on a Boston player).
Rondo had 13 5 8 and 5 steals and 0 turnovers
If Baby and the rest of the supporting cast had made their open shots Rondo could have had at least 5-6 more assists easy.
These stat lines don’t really favor either player. But if you asked someone what they wanted from a PG, guaranteed they would say Rondo’s line.
Rose is not the best PG in the league, he shouldn’t even get any credit at PG, he is just like Monta Ellis, an undersized, scoring 2 guard.
HATERS EVERYWHERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@DNice FALSE!!
Gonna call it like 29. Fucking haters everywhere. Damn it, can’t you just enjoy how these two great point guards excel? It’s ‘Rose shoots too much, aint a point guard’, then ‘Rondo has it easy, don’t give him credit’.
Too much nitpicking. Enjoy the fucking game. Sheesh.
Cosign 31 and 29
Rose does some things better than Rondo and vice versa. Rose can score but Rondo looks to get his teammates involved better. In the end, both are extremely talented players. Arguing who’s better is like a dog chasing it’s tail.
They’re both great point guards but what makes Rose better is that they both don’t have a jump shot but Rondo will never be a scorer. Rose on the other hand could become a better passer.
Rondo’s career high in points –> 32 in 2009
Rose’s career high in assists –> 14 this year
@ top_gun, RE: “Rose on the other hand could become a better passer.”
Rose will never have the court vision that Rondo has. I’m not saying Rondo will improve his jumpshot but it’s easier to tweak a jump shot than it is to teach court vision. Court Vision is innate. We’ve seen a ton of guys improve their jumpshot over their careers, but how many truly improve their VISION. Answer: not many.
amazing how none of you know what you’re talking about