Roy Hibbert Publicly Thanks Miami’s Big Three For Making Him A Better Player

One of the best things about this year’s NBA Playoffs has been the handful of players who seemed to make the leap on the game’s biggest stage. Guys like Stephen Curry and Paul George – clearly already rising stars – took their games to a whole new level in these playoffs, setting the stage for their path to uber stardom in the very near future.

One guy who also showed flashes of greatness was Pacers center Roy Hibbert. There were times where he realized that he can completely dominate the paint against the NBA’s best. If that’s something he can do on a semi-consistent basis? He’ll be one of the top centers in the NBA. But he’s not there just yet.

Big Roy realizes he has a way to go though, and after taking some time after his team’s Game 7 loss to Miami, he reached out to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on Twitter tonight to thank them for teaching him a lesson.

Class move by Roy or strange?

