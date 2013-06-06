Roy Hibbert Publicly Thanks Miami’s Big Three For Making Him A Better Player

#NBA Playoffs #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Twitter
06.05.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

One of the best things about this year’s NBA Playoffs has been the handful of players who seemed to make the leap on the game’s biggest stage. Guys like Stephen Curry and Paul George – clearly already rising stars – took their games to a whole new level in these playoffs, setting the stage for their path to uber stardom in the very near future.

One guy who also showed flashes of greatness was Pacers center Roy Hibbert. There were times where he realized that he can completely dominate the paint against the NBA’s best. If that’s something he can do on a semi-consistent basis? He’ll be one of the top centers in the NBA. But he’s not there just yet.

Big Roy realizes he has a way to go though, and after taking some time after his team’s Game 7 loss to Miami, he reached out to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on Twitter tonight to thank them for teaching him a lesson.

Class move by Roy or strange?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Twitter
TAGS2013 NBA PlayoffsCHRIS BOSHDimeMagDWYANE WADEINDIANA PACERSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATNBA PlayoffsROY HIBBERTSmackTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP