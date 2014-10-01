Roy Hibbert Texts Tim Duncan To Learn About Spurs’ Ball Movement

Perhaps you didn’t know, but last summer Roy Hibbert traveled down to San Antonio to train with Tim Duncan. Last year his offseason exodus was the first glimpse we got of Hibbert’s new Hulk physique. Now comes word Hibbert also texts the San Antonio center to learn about the secrets to the Spurs’ success, specifically their ball movement.
By way of Indianapolis Star scribe Candace Buckner (hat-tip to Pro Basketball Talk), comes news of Hibbert’s texting queries to the future Hall-of-Famer:
So Hibbert and the Pacers are doing everything they can to mimic San Antonio’s dominance over the last decade and a half, specifically their ball movement, which has been the preeminent characteristic of the team over the last few years (earlier in their reign, we’d say it was their defense, spearheaded by Duncan of course).
Since it’s so easy to be the Spurs, everyone is doing it, here’s how the Pacers can move the ball like the Spurs:
First, they’ll have to draft players who — in the words of Gregg Popovich — have “gotten over themselves.” One of those players had also better be Tim Duncan, perhaps the greatest power forward of all time.
Then, a team will have to acquire those players who have gotten over themselves, but can still contribute on a basketball court (Richard Jefferson, need not apply).
After that, the team needs an all-time coach to tweak the play-calling to fit the personnel, rather than the other way around.
Lastly, you’ll need those same players to take a pay cut in order to keep the collection of talent in place under the league’s more stringent collective bargaining agreement. This goes double for a smaller-market franchise like San Antonio, or in Hibbert’s case, Indiana.
No big deal, basically.
Will anyone ever rival the Spurs in organizational excellence?
Everything Hibbert does seems lame to me…with regard to Basketball…Sure work with Kareem (way too late in your career), but the cheesy pictures to have evidence??
Just not a fan of him or his competitive spirit. Duncan probably laughed at the text and routed him to a old Red Auerbach coaching video…
I can see if the coaches were in communication about team philosophy, but this is just lame…I’m sure Roy was the one telling people he did it to try to get some points for doing all he can to get better…”I took the picture with Kareem, I screensaved the text I sent to Tim, now all I have to do is pick a fight with a new guy on our team and start speaking about my being the leader and carrying the team then I’ll be a real player”
Lame…
As a fan I am hoping that I’m wrong and Hibbert finally has grown up mentally enough to stand 7’2 on the court rather than looking 6’2 in the paint at times, but I wouldn’t bet on it…
He’s trained with Duncan before, so it’s not surprising that he’d contact him. Infighting and drama killed the Pacers far more than Roy ever did.
hibbert needs to stop playing and go straight to shaq im sure hell teach him everything he needs to know