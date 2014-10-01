Roy Hibbert Texts Tim Duncan To Learn About Spurs’ Ball Movement

Perhaps you didn’t know, but last summer Roy Hibbert traveled down to San Antonio to train with Tim Duncan. Last year his offseason exodus was the first glimpse we got of Hibbert’s new Hulk physique. Now comes word Hibbert also texts the San Antonio center to learn about the secrets to the Spurs’ success, specifically their ball movement.

By way of Indianapolis Star scribe Candace Buckner (hat-tip to Pro Basketball Talk), comes news of Hibbert’s texting queries to the future Hall-of-Famer:

Roy Hibbert said he texted #Spurs' Tim Duncan for advice on how "they go about their business" #Pacers would like to imitate their ball mvmt — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) September 30, 2014

So Hibbert and the Pacers are doing everything they can to mimic San Antonio’s dominance over the last decade and a half, specifically their ball movement, which has been the preeminent characteristic of the team over the last few years (earlier in their reign, we’d say it was their defense, spearheaded by Duncan of course).

Since it’s so easy to be the Spurs, everyone is doing it, here’s how the Pacers can move the ball like the Spurs:

First, they’ll have to draft players who — in the words of Gregg Popovich — have “gotten over themselves.” One of those players had also better be Tim Duncan, perhaps the greatest power forward of all time.

Then, a team will have to acquire those players who have gotten over themselves, but can still contribute on a basketball court (Richard Jefferson, need not apply).

After that, the team needs an all-time coach to tweak the play-calling to fit the personnel, rather than the other way around.

Lastly, you’ll need those same players to take a pay cut in order to keep the collection of talent in place under the league’s more stringent collective bargaining agreement. This goes double for a smaller-market franchise like San Antonio, or in Hibbert’s case, Indiana.

No big deal, basically.

Will anyone ever rival the Spurs in organizational excellence?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.