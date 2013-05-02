Royce White Takes Shot at Kevin Durant; Currently Twitter Rope-a-Doping

After last night’s Rockets victory over the Thunder, Royce White (of all people) decided to take a Twitter jab at Kevin Durant (of all people). And now Royce is currently dealing with the Twitter backlash.

Here’s what he tweeted – it looks like it’s since been removed:

Here’s Royce’s relevant postings since then. Predictably, dude is hearing it from people.

And just a few minutes ago…

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook