Royce White Takes Shot at Kevin Durant; Currently Twitter Rope-a-Doping

After last night’s Rockets victory over the Thunder, Royce White (of all people) decided to take a Twitter jab at Kevin Durant (of all people). And now Royce is currently dealing with the Twitter backlash.
Here’s what he tweeted – it looks like it’s since been removed:
Here’s Royce’s relevant postings since then. Predictably, dude is hearing it from people.
And just a few minutes ago…
He’s right… OKC looked shaky. But he’s the last guy to talk about being shaky. Get his muthaf’in a$$ on a muthaf’in plane!
Said Samuel L. Jackson…