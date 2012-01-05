Rudy Fernandez’s Over-The-Head-No-Look Alley-Oop to Kenneth Faried

This is absolutely one of the top highlights of the young NBA season; it’s destined to live on in “Best Of” highlights mixes for a long time. In last night’s Nuggets/Kings game a scrum for a loose ball at half court led to a Rudy Fernandez/Kenneth Faried break out for Denver.

Rudy then tosses a no-look, over-the-head alley-oop on the money to the trailing Faried. Check it out here:

