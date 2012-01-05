Rudy Fernandez’s Over-The-Head-No-Look Alley-Oop to Kenneth Faried

This is absolutely one of the top highlights of the young NBA season; it’s destined to live on in “Best Of” highlights mixes for a long time. In last night’s Nuggets/Kings game a scrum for a loose ball at half court led to a Rudy Fernandez/Kenneth Faried break out for Denver.
Rudy then tosses a no-look, over-the-head alley-oop on the money to the trailing Faried. Check it out here:
Great play.
Not even joking around, before I saw a close-up of Faried, I thought it was Renaldo Balkman.
…good pick, Isiah.
Denver is ridiculously deep. I don’t think Koufos, Fernandez or Faried even stepped on the floor during the Lakers back to back…
Who cares if they don’t have a Superstar if they’re gonna blow out all their opponents. Nene, Galinari, Andre Miller and even Lawson are all capable of creating their own shots in case they need one.
denver has a great collection of international stars, and they play well and mesh together. (no ego?)
Shumpert is really good, but Faried would have been nice coming off the bench to rebound and bring energy for the Knicks
liked rudy’s playmaking in portland, the problem was mcmillian used him as a spot up shooter and he was extremely streaky. but if you get him running you’re bound to get some dimes
Similar to the play from Danny Manning over the head to Antonio McDyess in the ’98 season. McyD was playing for the Suns at the time, but the play happened in a game @ Denver.
rudy in his bag
Kings suck…they are either lazy, confused, dumb, or ill….I almost fell bad for them.
Don’t pump up the reserves for Denver based on this game. Kings are playing like a BYATCHES. Their body language defines their dissaray!
Give Faried playing time George!
I love watching the nuggets play. they have a deep squad
How was that not a foul he knocked the King player down
Wow. This should be a death match # 2…It looks like cats know that Farried can jump out the buildin cuz this is his 2nd RIDICULOUS oop he has caught in the past few months. Most people won’t get 1 oop like dat in their lifetime!
it was ok, Ive seen faried do better…