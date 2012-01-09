Rudy Gay & Kobe Bryant Throw Down Back-To-Back Vicious Dunks

As we wrote in Smack last night, in the Lakers’ 90-82 win over Memphis, Kobe Bryant and Rudy Gay had themselves a little dunk-off during the second half. Gay, who’s slowly coming around this year following his shoulder injury, had a follow-up slam last night that rocked the arena. We barely had the time to marvel at it because Bryant came down just a minute later, and threw down another baseline reverse (How many of those does he have in his career?) that surprised everyone, including the Grizzlies. Check out the dunk-off after the jump.

Which dunk was better?

