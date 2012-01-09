Rudy Gay & Kobe Bryant Throw Down Back-To-Back Vicious Dunks

As we wrote in Smack last night, in the Lakers’ 90-82 win over Memphis, Kobe Bryant and Rudy Gay had themselves a little dunk-off during the second half. Gay, who’s slowly coming around this year following his shoulder injury, had a follow-up slam last night that rocked the arena. We barely had the time to marvel at it because Bryant came down just a minute later, and threw down another baseline reverse (How many of those does he have in his career?) that surprised everyone, including the Grizzlies. Check out the dunk-off after the jump.
Which dunk was better?
My Goodness!!! O_O!! Rudy just murdered the rim!!!!!! Kobe’s was weak tho….i’m just sayin’…
kobes dunk was mad weak…
not like Gay’s was that much better. If he didn’t yell with authority, we wouldn’t even be viewing his video.
i like gays more…kobe’s was more of a shocker. but still good. but gay>kobe
The Mamba has only done that same exact jam about 100 times on his way to 28K; yet after 16 years IN, it still “Nice…..” Ron-Ron’s breakaway was more impressive given his gravitational pull.
Nevertheless, Grizz-you’ve added another notch on the list:
[www.youtube.com]
WOWWWWWWWWWWW i just re-read my post. major, super quadruple pause on my previous comment.