Rudy Gay Saves Memphis; A King Makes A Game-Winner In D.C.

The last time Rudy Gay posted up Evan Turner, the Sixers appointed nerd damn near ripped Gay’s arm out of his socket. That was back in 2011, and since then, Gay, Zach Randolph and the Grizz can’t go a week without someone pointing out that their marriage is doomed for failure. This time, the Gay-on-Turner post-up worked out a little better in Memphis’ three-point win in Philadelphia. Down one in the last minute, Gay had a man’s rebound over Turner, and then went right through a foul to score on a jump hook in the lane. On the other end, Philly countered with an ugly miss from Thaddeus Young (23 points, four steals). Jrue Holiday found Young in the lane, but Thad shot it like the ball was covered in boiling water, flipping it at the rim as fast as possible. After two Gay freebies, Nick Young got a great look at a triple to tie it, but Marc Gasol came out of nowhere and got all ball from behind him. Gasol was feasting all night, scoring 27 points in the final three quarters, and raining perimeter jumpers consistently. But it was Gay who made the difference, tweeting out “I’m long over due!” before the game, and then going out and backing it up with 26 points, seven boards and five dimes. In his last five games, Gay had shot just 29 percent. An email from the Dime crew: “Why is Memphis always trying to trade Rudy Gay and yet they go to him every time they need a late bucket? Why give that up?” Your guess is as good as ours. We’ve seen worse. Two And A Half Men thought they could survive without Charlie Sheen … Without Mike Conley, Jerryd Bayless erupted for 21 points and nine assists. He seems to always put up numbers when he gets the PT. It’s actually getting the PT that’s the problem … Evan Turner must rely on the pull-up midrange jumper more than any other player in the NBA. Last night, he had it cooking though, scoring 14 in the third quarter alone and finishing with 27 points and seven assists. Not bad – the first time these teams matched up he went 0-for-4 and scored one point … In a 12-point win over Toronto, Golden State got Andrew Bogut back on the same night that Stephen Curry rolled an ankle again. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. Besides that, Bogut played really well, blocking four shots and grabbing eight boards in 23 minutes … Harrison Barnes had another nasty facial. Can he just have his own dunk contest at All-Star Weekend? … At one point in the fourth quarter, our favorite fisherman Aaron Gray went to the foul line, and chants of “MVP!” started rising from the stands. Despite Gray having his best night, maybe ever (22 points, 10 boards), we hoped the fans were trolling … And Allen Iverson might be back after all. That is, if he will accept playing for the Texas Legends, the NBA D-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The team reached out to him, but AI has yet to respond. Our guess: he never responds. The dude basically refused to come off the bench in the NBA. What makes anyone think he’ll go play in the D-League? The first time someone subs him out for Jared Cunningham would be funny to watch, though … Keep reading to hear which little guy made a crazy game-winner in Washington, D.C. …
K so I watched that Kings-Wiz game… Hayes played that last possession really well on D, Nene had no where to go.
Also, Aaron Brooks was screaming with the rest of the team after IT made that shot, so not sure what narrative you are trying to push, but the whole team was hyped aside from DMC.