The single-biggest question facing the Utah Jazz this offseason involved the future of Rudy Gobert. The All-NBA big man was eligible for a supermax extension, but no big man had ever received that sort of money, nor had a player with a profile like Gobert’s, who is the most imposing defensive big man in the league but is limited on the offensive end of the floor.

But despite that, and despite the long-standing rumblings of discontent involving Gobert and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, Gobert isn’t going anywhere. He told Tim MacMahon of ESPN that he had agreed to an extension with the team, and while it is not a supermax, Gobert’s deal is for five years and will pay him $205 million.

“It means that they believe in me,” Gobert said. “They believe in what we’ve been building over the years with this whole organization, with coach [Quin Snyder] and all the guys. For me, it’s an incredible blessing. It’s a very motivating feeling to know that we all share the same vision and we all share this goal for this state and for this franchise.”

The deal includes a player option for the fifth year. Gobert, who is 28, was picked by Utah with the 27th selection of the 2013 Draft, and since joining the team has served as an indomitable defensive anchor, earning a first-team All-Defense nod four years in a row and being named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year twice. Last season, Gobert averaged 15.1 points, a career-high 13.5 rebounds, and two blocks in 34.3 minutes per game.