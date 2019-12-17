Rui Hachimura Is Out At Least Five Games With A Groin Contusion

Rookie big man Rui Hachimura has been a bright spot for the Wizards this season, as he’s flourished on the offensive end in Washington’s up-tempo, high-powered attack.

The rookie out of Gonzaga is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and had scored in double figures in eight straight entering Monday night’s game against the Pistons. Hachimura only got to seven points in Detroit, exiting the game after 17 minutes of play with a groin injury in a 133-119 Wizards win.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Hachimura would miss the next five games with what is officially deemed a groin contusion and will be re-evaluated after the team finishes it’s road trip.

Injury Update: Rui Hachimura (groin) will miss the next five games and be re-evaluated when we return from our upcoming road stretch.https://t.co/CBV5Myzxkp — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 17, 2019

Groin injuries are a miserable experience, up there with abdominal injuries in terms of making you realize how often you use those muscles once they’re hurt. Hopefully Hachimura will be able to be cleared once he is evaluated in a couple of weeks and the injury won’t linger and keep him off the court for much longer than the five games he’ll for sure miss. He’s developing into a quality offensive weapon already and seemed to only be gaining confidence in recent weeks, and missing significant time would put a damper on that progress.