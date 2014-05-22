Russell Westbrook Wants Kevin Durant To “Wake Up”

#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant
05.22.14 4 years ago

In the first half, during San Antonio’s first — of many — runs on the visiting Thunder, Russell Westbrook tried to get 2014 MVP Kevin Durant into the game. A lethargic-looking KD couldn’t get on track and neither could the Thunder while getting crushed 112-77.

Russ and KD both finished with 15 points apiece, but Russ needed 24 shots to get there. The mecurial point guard shot an atrocious 7-of-24 from the field in three quarters.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

The Spurs machine continued to stomp the Thunder in Game 2 and had built a 29-point lead before the fourth period even started.

KD was 6-for-16 from the field in his limited time — none of OKC’s starters played in the fourth quarter — as the Spurs outscored the Thunder 34-18 in the second quarter and 33-18 in the third to end the game before the final 12 minutes were even played.

Gregg Popovich‘s seemingly impervious instrument of destruction now owns a commanding 2-0 series lead with Game 3 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

It’s the same lead the Spurs had two years ago in the Western Conference Finals, after rattling off a 10-game winning streak to end the regular season and taking the first 10 games of the playoffs. In case your short term memory is busted, the Thunder came back in that 2012 series to win four straight games and move on to the Finals. A series doesn’t really start until a home team loses, but tonight’s sluggish play doesn’t inspire much confidence for Thunder supporters. The whole team needs to wake up, not just their MVP.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKsan antonio spursSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP