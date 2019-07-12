Russell Westbrook Is Headed To The Rockets In A Trade For Chris Paul

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder are officially rebuilding, and that means the Russell Westbrook era in OKC is at an end. In a move that once again shifts landscape of the NBA this summer, the former NBA MVP is on the move after the Thunder officially started fielding offers on the guard who has averaged a triple-double for two straight seasons.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Westbrook is now headed to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and a bevy of draft picks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Westbrook’s trade comes after the Thunder abruptly sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers in a move that also netted the franchise Kawhi Leonard in free agency. George’s apparent discontent in OKC with Westbrook has sparked a rebuild for the Thunder, who met last week with Westbrook and his team and decided a trade would be best for both sides.