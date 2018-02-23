Russell Westbrook Weighed In On The In-N-Out Vs. Whataburger Debate

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is something of a divisive figure for NBA fans. No one can debate whether he’s a great basketball player, but his style of play and bristly personality does make some question whether he’s capable of being a star on a championship winning team.

Westbrook doesn’t often discuss his status among the NBA’s elite. He doesn’t discuss much of anything with the media. But when it comes to burger restaurants, he’s willing to take a stand.

At NBA All-Star Weekend, BroBible asked the important question of Westbrook, who grew up in California but now resides in Oklahoma: In-N-Out or Whataburger? It’s a question that divides regions and can spark intense debate, and Westbrook is an interesting test case since he grew up in In-N-Out country but has spent a decade in Whataburger territory. For Russ, it’s an easy answer as he refuses to change from what he grew up with.