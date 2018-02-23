Russell Westbrook Weighed In On The In-N-Out Vs. Whataburger Debate

Russell Westbrook is something of a divisive figure for NBA fans. No one can debate whether he’s a great basketball player, but his style of play and bristly personality does make some question whether he’s capable of being a star on a championship winning team.
Westbrook doesn’t often discuss his status among the NBA’s elite. He doesn’t discuss much of anything with the media. But when it comes to burger restaurants, he’s willing to take a stand.
At NBA All-Star Weekend, BroBible asked the important question of Westbrook, who grew up in California but now resides in Oklahoma: In-N-Out or Whataburger? It’s a question that divides regions and can spark intense debate, and Westbrook is an interesting test case since he grew up in In-N-Out country but has spent a decade in Whataburger territory. For Russ, it’s an easy answer as he refuses to change from what he grew up with.
Anyone that thinks In N Out is better has never had Whataburger.
I like both, depending on which I’m in the mood for. Whataburger would really help their cause though if they would just cave in and add ketchup to their burgers. I order with the spicy ketchup pack to pour on and it is pheee-nomenal.
ketchup is for children
Umm, Whataburger makes it anyway you want it. Just say you want ketchup, they put it on there.
@midwest, can you get a taquito or a honey butter chicken biscuit at 3 am at In n out?
Respect
Russell’s a habitual line stepper
If you like shitty fries, then yeah, get In-and-Out…but on another note those Honey Butter Chicken bisquits at WB, oh daamn, they are delicious!!!