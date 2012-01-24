Russell Westbrook Is A Highlight Machine Against Detroit

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Video #Kevin Durant
01.24.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

As we wrote in Smack, the Thunder obliterated the Pistons at home because their big three (Durant, Westbrook and Harden) made 28 out of 41 shots. Westbrook had two of the top five plays we saw in the NBA last night: a crazy, behind-the-back bounce pass with the left hand to Durant for a three-point play, and a hammer finish in the lane that was too quick for anyone in blue to defend. Hit the jump for the evidence.

Westbrook had another big jam last night as well. Great call on the move by the play-by-play guys.

What’s the best behind-the-back pass you’ve ever seen?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP