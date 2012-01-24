Russell Westbrook Is A Highlight Machine Against Detroit

As we wrote in Smack, the Thunder obliterated the Pistons at home because their big three (Durant, Westbrook and Harden) made 28 out of 41 shots. Westbrook had two of the top five plays we saw in the NBA last night: a crazy, behind-the-back bounce pass with the left hand to Durant for a three-point play, and a hammer finish in the lane that was too quick for anyone in blue to defend. Hit the jump for the evidence.

Westbrook had another big jam last night as well. Great call on the move by the play-by-play guys.

What’s the best behind-the-back pass you’ve ever seen?

