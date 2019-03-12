Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder went into Utah on Monday night and emerged with a hard fought 98-89 win against a team that’s become one of their chief rivals out West.

A year ago, the Jazz beat the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs in what was a contentious series and this season the Thunder have exacted revenge in the form of a 4-0 season series sweep after the win on Monday. While it’s great when games are competitive and at times emotional on the court, it can go too far when fans get involved.

That happened Monday when a heckler crossed a line with Russell Westbrook while he was on the bench, causing Westbrook to go off on him, telling the fan, ‘I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife.’