A First Look At Russell Westbrook And Jordan’s WhyNot Zer0.3

Russell Westbrook’s third edition of his signature sneaker with Jordan Brand will hit stores in January 2020, as the WhyNot Zer0.3 was unveiled officially on Wednesday night.

After making a significant design change from the 0.1 to the 0.2, the 0.3 seems more content to build and improve upon the highly popular second edition. The silhouette is similar, although it sits a bit closer to the ground for improved stability, and has an updated traction pattern and a detached outsole, taking inspiration from the Jordan 28, which was long one of Russ’ favorite playing shoes.

There’s also the introduction of a thin strap across the forefoot, and it is much lighter overall than the previous two iterations. There are three initial colorways releasing in the first month-plus of 2020, starting with the multi-color Zer0 Noise on Jan. 2.

The second colorway is the Heartbeat, a grey and pink design which drops on Jan. 9 and takes its inspiration from the important women in Westbrook’s life.

Finally there’s the Family colorway, which is black and gold and comes out on Feb. 27.

The WhyNot line seems to be taking the approach of Kyrie’s line of sneakers, in which it made a major shift from the first design to the second, but from there it found a silhouette and style that worked for the player and was popular with the public and simply built on that with each subsequent sneaker.