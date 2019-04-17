Getty Image

Russell Westbrook hasn’t exactly been expansive in some of his recent media availabilities, oftentimes declining to speak to specific reporters with a pointed “next question.”

His play during the first two games of Oklahoma City’s first-round matchup against Portland could not have done anything to improve his mood, but at least the Thunder star was back to talking Tuesday night after the team suffered its second straight defeat to the Blazers, this time in blowout fashion, 114-94.

Westbrook told reporters after the game: