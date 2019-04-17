Russell Westbrook Took ‘Full Responsibility’ For Oklahoma City’s Game 2 Loss To Portland

04.17.19 40 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook hasn’t exactly been expansive in some of his recent media availabilities, oftentimes declining to speak to specific reporters with a pointed “next question.”

His play during the first two games of Oklahoma City’s first-round matchup against Portland could not have done anything to improve his mood, but at least the Thunder star was back to talking Tuesday night after the team suffered its second straight defeat to the Blazers, this time in blowout fashion, 114-94.

Westbrook told reporters after the game:

“Starting with myself, I’ve got to play better. And tonight, the loss, I’m going to take full responsibility for tonight. Because the way I played was unacceptable. I’m going to be better, so I’m not worried one bit.”

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
