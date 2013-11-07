Why Not? Russell Westbrook Pregame Tiger Print Outfit

After an offseason spent rehabbing his surgically repaired knee, only to have another surgery right before the season â€” which was supposed to knock him out of the first month, at least â€” Russell Westbrook is back. And that means more ridiculous outfits for the Thunder point guard. Tonight, he went Tiger Style.

Westbrook’s sartorial splendor reached an apogee this summer when he was invited to New York’s fashion week, and hobnobbed with Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour. We’re not sure what she’d think of Westbrook’s pregame wardrobe, but we dig the William Blake overtones.

“Tyger! Tyger! burning bright

In the forests of the night,

What immortal hand or eye

Could frame thy fearful symmetry.”

Blake might as well have been talking about Russ. Don’t tell your parents you never learn anything outside of basketball at Dime.

