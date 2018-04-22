Russell Westbrook ‘Guarantees’ He’s Going To Shut Ricky Rubio Down In Game 4

The first round series between the Jazz and Thunder has been one of the best in either conference and on Saturday night the Jazz took a 2-1 advantage as the series shifted to Utah with a resounding victory in Game 3.

The biggest surprise so far in the series is Ricky Rubio outplaying Russell Westbrook through the first three games. Rubio exploded in the 115-102 Utah win with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to notch a triple-double against the triple-double king. For the series, Rubio is averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game on a 38.5/35/87.5 shooting split with just 3.3 turnovers per game.

Westbrook, meanwhile, is averaging 20.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game, but on a less efficient 36.1/27.3/88.2 split and haas 5.3 turnovers per game. For the Thunder to win this series, one would expect the battle between Westbrook and Rubio to at the least lean in favor of Russ and probably feature a fairly wide gap. That’s what Westbrook is guaranteeing ahead of Game 4, after he was asked about Rubio’s big night in Game 3 and what he’s seeing out of the Utah point guard.

