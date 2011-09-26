Russell Westbrook: The Only Point Guard Kevin Durant Wants

In the NBA, this might be a consistently played-out scenario, but it shouldn’t be one that we crave. Sure, history tells us we can probably expect it, but that doesn’t mean it has to happen. The marriage doesn’t have to fail. Two spectacular young players can make it work, can be friends, can stay together.
Over the weekend, Kevin Durant did what was both necessary and not surprising: He confirmed to Yahoo! Sports that Russell Westbrook is the only point guard he wants. He doesn’t want to play with Chris Paul or Rajon Rondo or any of the league’s other great lead guards if it means giving up his boy.
“I don’t want any other point guard,” Durant said. “He’s perfect for us, the type of guy he is, the type of player he is, the type of teammate he is. We’re all competitive, especially me and him. We get the best of each other in practice every day, and we want to go at each other and make each other better. We are going to have disagreements. That’s what all good players on good teams do.”
The struggles Oklahoma City had in the playoffs â€“ never mind that they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals with a core of players who were barely old enough to drink and hadn’t won a playoff series before last year â€“ always came back to Westbrook. Because of his status as the team’s point guard, he inevitably got the blame when the Thunder struggled late in games to find shots. By definition, that is part of his job. But in the playoffs, in the NBA, who normally gets the fault when things don’t go well late in games? Not the point guard. The best player gets the criticism.
Was some of it Westbrook’s fault? Of course. He deserves a lot of the blame. Too often, it dissolved into Westbrook dribbling 14 seconds off the shot clock before taking an all-too predictable pull-up. But are we really shifting blame from the team’s best player to the second best? Durant was just as much at fault for not getting open or allowing more physical players to push him where they wanted him. Both players struggled late, and that’s a product of youth rather than some fantasy quest for locker room power.
Outside of Westbrook, the five best point guards in the league look something like this (in no order):
Derrick Rose
Chris Paul
Deron Williams
Rajon Rondo
Steve Nash
Would you trade Westbrook for any of these guys? Nash is too old. Way too old. So you can count him out right away. A Paul-for-Westbrook swap has been thrown around the Internet at times. To start, it’s still a question whether Paul would even sign there long-term. He’s also 26 and is coming off a 2010 season where he missed close to 40 games and last season where he didn’t look at all like himself for six months before dismembering Derek Fisher in the playoffs. For the last two-to-three seasons, CP has been a “top 5 in the L” PG instead of “all-time” PG. Westbrook also made the All-NBA Second Team ahead of him last year. No one remembers that.
Rondo would feed Durant consistently. But late in games, what would happen? The Thunder crutch is having just three guys who can do anything offensively (KD, James Harden & Westbrook). Now you’re going to get rid of one for a player who’s very limited in the last five minutes of a game? That doesn’t make sense. They’d be even more predictable late in games.
Williams is a beast, but he’s also going to be turning 28 next June. And Westbrook gets compared to Rose so often that it’s almost like they’re twins. So how would Rose play any differently?
This is not to say these trades are even being talked about. It’s only doing what KD has done: showing Westbrook fits. There’s no way Sam Presti and the rest of the OKC front office is going to give up on Westbrook. It’s just not going to happen.
Durant says there’s no better fit than Westbrook on that team. Right now, I agree. He can defend. He’s athletic. He can score in any situation. He can get his own shot and distribute. He’s a killer. And of all the point guards I mentioned – the very best in the world – Westbrook is the youngest one.
Do you agree with Durant?
People are crazy to question these two as a duo.
I see Rondo as being a better fit, from a skill-set point of view.
The team prides itself on defense, and Rondo is a better defender than Westbrook.
Rondo is an offensive liability in one way only: he has no jumpshot. Westbrook’s is nothing to write home about, and they both attack the basket with similar skill.
Yet Rondo’s ability to distribute would more than make up for that. Ibaka’s jumper should be fed. KD should be fed. And with better passing, whoever else ends up on the floor late game would have better scoring opportunities than “Westbrook puts his head down and charges the basket).”
Rondo is also buddies with Kendrick Perkins, so that’s a bonus.
Boston might do this because Westbrook is more of the Derrick Rose type. That is, he’d be more of a star, which is what Boston is going to need over the next 5 years.
Westbrook is a very good player, and helped get his team to the precipice of the Finals.
That said, as a Mavs fan, I was happier when he was on the floor, and more scared when Eric Maynor was running the show. RUNNING the show, not BEING the show.
@ dagwaller…well said
Thank you, KD.
Westbrook is super aggressive, and his job is to get into the paint.
There will be times when KD just can’t drop bombs on defenses for whatever reason. And thats when Westbrooks aggressive nature in getting into the paint will shine. He gets easy points, and draws fouls, both things KD will need his pg to do. Shooting jumpers all game long will only get you so far, and there is nobody on the OKC team who can post, so the only way to get points in the paint, you got it, Russell Westbrook. And other than DRose and Tony Parker, dude is the best at getting points in the paint.
Defensively, Westbrook has slipped since his days at UCLA, but you shouldn’t expect dude to be all world defender while still wanting him to be a focal point in the offense AND get everyone involved. Still, I’d take Russ over all those cats you mentioned defensively (yes, even Rondo, he cant check big guards at all)
hmmmm Rondo and Westbrook have their pros and cons but the fact that Rondo cant shoot and is not a 100% threat to score whenever he gets the ball is a big downside. what if KD gets hurt, has a off game or foul trouble? we cant expect rondo to go out and take over the game by scoring and they already have Harden as their “passer” anyways. not only that but whoever is guarding Rondo can sit at the top of the free throw line, clog the lane and save their energy for the offensive end.
Rondo is sooo good only cause hes got veterans that know what to do with the ball in their favorite spots. you cant give Ibaka the ball 13ft away from the basket like you can give KG. and KD aint always going to hit the 3 pointer off the curl screen like Ray Allen has done his whole career. once Rondo has the ball with KD on his team all you need to worry about is KD scoring and THATS IT, but with Westbrook and KD you got to worry about both guys scoring from anywhere on the court.
durant has to say he wants westbrook. what is he supposed to say? no i want him gone? it’d ruin the locker room and lower westbrook’s trade value. after this summer, KD is gonna realize he should be runnin back home with john wall
LOL@what is he supposed to say…
HAAAAAAAAAA i said rondo is top 5 !!!!!!!!!! who was it that was comparing rondo to every pg in the league and saying he was either a decrease in talent or equal. that person didn’t give rondo any credit. at least this article gives my claim to life.
im the one comparing Rondo to everyone and i still dont give him credit for anything except PASSING and DEFENSE. im not debating whether Rondo is a top 5 point guard in the league that goes without saying. my point is that in certain offensive systems some PGs are better than others. Nash wasnt an MVP till he moved to Phoenix, Billups didnt do as good in New York compared to Denver, Rondo himself wasnt an all-star player till he understood and controlled the system that Doc planned out for him.
to say that Rondo would improve 90% of the teams in the NBA which i believe was the reason why i compared Rondo to all the PGs in the first place is totally ridiculous.
if anything this article proves my point to the fullest:
“The Thunder crutch is having just three guys who can do anything offensively”
“Now you’re going to get rid of one for a player who’s very limited in the last five minutes of a game? That doesn’t make sense. They’d be even more predictable late in games.”
see how it says “that doesnt make sense”
found the place where these rondo comparisons were going on.
[dimemag.com]
**AND**
[dimemag.com]
panchitoo,
I’m coming at u nicely, but if u don’t think rondo is top 5, then our world has lost sight of what a true point guard is. The definition of pg is rondo. I’m not saying he is the best, but he does a TOP 5 job at it. Needless to bring up his assist averages, he impressed me with how he was able to lead AND facilitate the Celtics’ offense against the Lakers the year he got his ring.
Put it this way, for all the negatives people say about this guy, he was able to earn the respect of 3 perennial all stars, he got himself a championship, he can’t shoot but has a respectable fg%. He still get his points, just not in the ways you guys want him to. You seem to want the deep ball shooting point guard who dunks like Shawn Kemp. Well my recommendation is to watch Jimmer Fredette.
But if u want a pg that can control tempo, fool the defenses with passing and deceptive fakes, as well as a hard nose ball thief on defense, then take rondo. Wasn’t he on an all-NBA-defensive team?
And also considering his size, u can tell he works hard because at 6-1 or whatever he is, I’m not even surprised when he gets triple doubles because he comes damn near close on a lot of nights he plays.
Continuing on his size (pause), his ability to get in the paint is amazing. I’m not even scared to say he is better than Tony Parker at penetrating when Parker was balling.
With all this said, don’t get me confused and think I am saying Rondo is number one in the league at the pg position. I am saying open ur eyes and realize he is not a downgrade (as u claim) from Billups. He is not an equal to (as u claim) Darren Collison. The fact that u made those two claims kind of makes it look like u have something against rondo and not that u actually believe, for example, that Darren Collison is on Rajon Rondo’s level.
Please don’t take this as an attack. I just don’t like when players aren’t given their just due. Me and first and foremost went at it when hakim warrick’s name was in the mix. But that’s a whole nuther issue. luv u f&f lool
LOL i dont think you’re even reading my comments or maybe you dont understand what my point is. i fully understand and agree with you that Rondo is a top 5 point guard. i dont want to repeat myself again so just read what i posted again cause we are debating 2 different issues.
werd..
somebody help this guy understand what im talking about…LOL
i just don’t like that u compared darren collison and rondo as equals.
i believe u are saying different pg’s work differently in different systems.
u also were insinuating that without Ray, Paul, and KG backing him up he really aint as great
in addition, you claimed trading Rondo for the guys u named would result in that team either staying the same or getting worse…
these are not things someone says of a top 5 point guard in the national basketball association so stop and read what you are saying and reconsider. i know u don’t want to elaborate and i respect that, u don’t have to rebut, but i see you are trying to bait other posters to chime in. lol sneaky move.
I think Westbrook is better than Rondo. Right now, across the board, I take Westbrook. HOWEVER, I think Rondo is a better fit in OKC than Westbrook. If Durant and Harden, remember, he turned into a MONSTER in the playoffs, get hurt, then yeah, Westbrook can get to the bucket. But Rondo gets there just as well, except with old ass Boston, he can’t. He has to wait. And wait. Rondo gets into the lane as well as anyone. He can finish with either hand. He can’t cram on people like Westbrook, but he can finish. Now let him run, he’ll take an assist over a bucket any day, and he has a guy who will drop 50 easy, a guy who can drop 40 easy, and Ibaka who can finish. The team as a whole is better with more shots for Durant and Harden. Westbrook won’t/can’t give up his shots, but Rondo will.
Take away Westbrook’s 20 shots a game at 39%, give 8 to Durant at 45%, another 8 to Harden at 47%, and then Rondo takes the last 4 at 47% (yeah, he shoots better than Westbrook). That’s about 8% better shooting for those 20 shots a game. Rondo gets more assists, fewer turnovers, and about the same in rebounds. When your PG has a 1.4-1 assist/turnover number, well… And before you throw out the “Take away Westbrook’s 3’s and see what his shooting % is” argument, it’s 41%.
In closing, I like Westbrook better. I think he is better than Rondo. I think Rondo makes OKC better, and coincidentally, I think Westbrook would make Boston better.
im going to use the Bulls for this example cause its the perfect fit…the bulls are not as great as they should be because the only person that can score consistently is D Rose, no one else on that team can make any shots when it counts. so if you move Rondo to the Bulls and all Rondo can do is pass to players who cant make shots then he wont get as many assists as he would in Boston thus making taking him out of the all-star talk.
and if anyone thinks that Rondo can finish at the rim just as well as Westbrook can is out of their minds? how many dunk contests has rondo been invited to? im not sure but i’ll bet money that westbrooks got more points in the paint than Rondo and the reason why Rondos shooting % is high is cause he doesnt shoot at all, only layups and occasional dunks.
Rondo does mix up the defense, he is tricky but hes not taking anyone to the rack over and over again, putting constent pressure on the defense and getting to the foul line like westbrook does. no one is scared of what rondo is going to do with the ball, they’re scared of what the person hes passing to will do with the ball.
pass all you want, if you cant score then you lose the game…
if im a defender and i see Rondo coming down the court and i see KD extended elbow i can risk giving a little lane opening to Rondo cause most likely he’ll pass it to KD. meaning i can cheat my defense cause even if Rondo does make it to the basket he still has to rise up and finish and against bigger defenders thats not going to happen successfully over time.
if i see westbrook coming down and KD extended elbow i know westbrook will most likely drive to the rim and dunk it on me and if he doesnt he’ll kick out to KD. so no matter what i cant cheat over to KDs side cause i’ll get burnt and like i just mentioned, westbrooks has a lot more tools to finish at the rim, in the air or with a jump shot than rondo will ever have.
that fake up shot turn around floater Rondo does can only work so much
if i played in the NBA, had no scoring responsibilties on my team, only took open layups and scored on fast break points i would have a higher shooting percentage than someone constantly taking shots. the Big Island fact that Rondos shooting percentage is 47% and KDs shooting percentage is at 45% shows exactly what i mean. (yah Rondo shoots better than KD) so to say that Westbrooks shooting percentage hurts the team and Rondo shooting at a better perecentage improves the team is somewhat foolish. if thats the case might as well take westbrook and KD out of the picture and clone Rondo so you’ll have two guys shooting at 47%. see how dumb that sounds?
take away Westbrooks 20 shots a game and give 4 to Rondo and the rest to KD and Harden is what this whole article is about…tell em Sweeney!!!!
opps he already did, he said it makes no sense…Sweeney is telling you what you’re saying makes no sense, not just me
FYI
thats me being nice
panchitoo SAID:
“the reason why Rondos shooting % is high is cause he doesnt SHOOT at all, only layups and occasional dunks.”
stop JUDGING HOW RONDO GETS HIS POINTS.
if u were my coach i would hate u. 2 POINTS IS TWO POINTS.
YOU’RE THE TYPE THAT IGNORES TRUE TALENT AND GETS BLINDED BY HIGHLIGHT MATERIAL. you sound like you’re all about the half court 3s and 360 tomahawk dunks. here’s a reminder. an off the backboard reverse windmill dunk counts the same as a floater layup.
(and i want to remind everyone that i hope this doesn’t sound like i’m putting rondo on any kind of throne or making him sound like a legend. i just don’t like when people do not get their due credit..ok that’s out the way)
panchitoo said:
“if im a defender and i see Rondo coming down the court and i see KD extended elbow i can risk giving a little lane opening to Rondo cause most likely he’ll pass it to KD.”
he sounds like he is downgrading rondo’s game because he is not known to be a scorer. what he fails to realize is that to be a great player, or lead your team to championships, doesn’t mean you need to meet a 3point shooting or scoring requirement. i don’t think magic johnson was a great shooter. but isn’t he in the discussion for who’s the greatest laker ever against kobe bryant, a good shooter to his credit?
my point is, rondo finds a way to get it done when he needs to. on that situation you present about you being a defender, how do u know rondo won’t do a simple fake pass and float it over your head? u are ignoring simple plays and putting all star moves having, acrobatic, scoring mentalists on pedestals.
tim duncan. amare stoudemire. who’s more flashy and regarded as the better SCORER? now who’s regarded as the best at that position (of all time)?
stop and think. simple. sometimes simple is better. OR SOMETIMES SIMPLE IS JUST WHAT’S NEEDED TO GET THE JOB DONE. rondo’s game is not flashy on the scoring end. but he for sure makes it flashy with his passes and fakes and layups over centers and what not. just stop and think. stop and think what wins games. it’s pretty simple.
panchitoooo- My bad! Didn’t know Sweeney was the authority. Who do the Lakers go to at the end of games? Dallas? You go to your horse. Durant is their horse. Fuck Westbrook at the end of games. Your authority said “Too often, it dissolved into Westbrook dribbling 14 seconds off the shot clock before taking an all-too predictable pull-up.” If your point can’t get the ball to the league’s leading scorer at the end of the game, well…
well….big island got a point.
i would put Nash in trhe top 5 over Rondo? why? because as Biebz Said about Rondo, NASH is a top five POINT GUARD. Why? well what is it that Rondo does great? Pass. And? IS Nash NOT a better passer than Rondo? i mean he did surpass him for an assist title on a team consisting of an old grant hill, jared dudley, vince carter , channing frye and robin lopez right? A MUCH MORE limited team than Rondo? U put Nash on the Celts and thats 15 assists right there….
And dont bring up how much better rondo is at defending…as the same can be said about Nash’s shooting over Rondo’s… Nash has had more 50-40-90 shooting percentages than anyone. Ever. MUCH MORE. He has 3 straight seasons of it… No1 has had 3 in their WHOEL careers, let aloen 3 straight. Not Ray Allen, Not LArry Bird, not REggie Miller…noone. Arguably(but is it really that arguable after what i just said?) the best shooting point guard EVER.
I rest my case.
& im only putting tha tout there because im supposing most of u are snubbing Nash outta ur top 5 for Rondo…just sayin.
@ Rainman – great point.
I’m sticking to my original stance that on the Thunder, Rondo would probably be a better fit.
But that’s assuming that you can just pick up players and put them places without any negative side effects, which just isn’t true. Look at Perkins. And he’s not even a PG.
Damn… Rainman is like Rain Man with those stats.
rondos pass fake? in my situation as a defender i presented a 2 on 1 play. in the real game i dont need to worry about Rondos pass fake if my other defender is right up against KD putting pressure off the ball. my whole team watched the tape, we know the pass fakes coming, we even went over it in pratice and in meetings. so dont worry we’re prepared and he may get us once but not enough to make a difference. and yah two points is two points but what PG can score more points than the other? thats what it takes to win, whoever has more points, right?
but truthfully you’re not thinking about real life. its fun to sit here and say this guy and that guy but when youre on the court and you know some guy cant shoot and his only chance of scoring is coming through the lane amongst the trees then its easier to defend not only as an individual but as a team. my whole team knows that Rondo cant shoot so no one is coming to help unless its really necessary and everyone is sticking to there man like glue. every pick and roll im going under and cutting off the lanes. and since Rondo doesnt have Pierce, Allen, or KG to pass to, all i need to worry about is him kicking it to KD and every so often Harden.
the reason why the thunder are so good is cause they’re dynamic and unpredicatable in 3 positions. they got KD, Westbrook, and Harden who all can score from anywhere. and you better have 3 top defenders or a team with great defense and good communication plus unbelievable speed to keep up with these kids. what team can say they have all the right guys to totally stop the Thunder? now take out Westbrook for Rondo and all of a sudden lots of teams can defend KD and Harden because no ones worried about Rondo scoring a bunch of points nightly or in a 7 game series.
i just dont understand, the article you state “gives my claim to life” clearly says that Rondo for Westbrook is not a good fit but you still argue the fact that it does?
@big island
im not saying Sweeney is an authority on anything but you’re here reading what he wrote so you must respect what he says in some ways. just like im here reading what you wrote and visa versa
whos more flashier you ask? well the guy that does all the tricky moves, pass fakes, head fakes, and crossovers and doesnt score at all, thats whos more flashier. thats who Rondo is. Westbrook is the guy that will go straight to the basket and get buckets or get to the free throw line, nothing flashing there except the points changing on the scoreboard. and yah tim duncans way better than amare…
heres a reminder, if i do 8 off the backboard windmill dunks and you do only 3 floaters. i beat you 16-6… meaning if westbrook can score at a better rate than rondo can who cares how they do it, check the score…
maaaan. you’d be a horrible gm. u wuld stack ur team with eye candy talent. not true talent. thats why mediocre teams will always exists in sports. because ppl dont kno how to judge talent. ie panchitoo. u sound very superficial.
and guess what..if westbrook does 8 off the backboard windmill dunks and rondo does only 3 floaters…blah blah blah…
guess wat, it prolly took westbrook 1000 tries to complete those 8 successful attempts cuz of his horrible finishing rate. lmao.
….meaning westbrook prolly HURT his team more than he HELPED with all the misses in between lol
i sound superficial? youre the one saying “blah blah blah” like a fool, dont do that to yourself beiber, we all know you’re better than posting blah blah blah comments.
you call me a horrible GM for putting Westbrook, Durant, and Harden on the same team.but we all know they arent a mediocre team and will always be in the playoffs for years to come. so again what youre saying about the thunder and my opinions makes no sense. all your main points have the word “probably” attached to it, prolly this and prolly that. you dont know for sure what you’re talking about cause its only a probability. all ive said is true to life and is proven on every basketball court around the world everyday…cant shoot, dont need to defend as much…not afraid to shoot, need to defend and cant cheat over, plain and simple
im not talking about your ‘team perceptions’ im saying u’ll be a bad gm because someone like you WOULDN’T EVEN HAVE GIVEN RONDO A CHANCE to make the league. just look how u nitpick just to prove Westbrook is the standout player. the funny thing is many analysts will side with me. that rondo’s game is suited better for team play. westbrook is a great player in his own right. but u shit on rondo’s offensive game, i know if u were a gm drafting for the celtics, u wouldve overlooked rondo or anyone else who isnt flashy enuff for u. THATS Y U R SUPERFICIAL. period. no other reason.
superficial (synonym: panchitoo)
definition
Of, affecting, or being on or near the surface
***u see westbrook’s dunks and cuts and dub him the better player. u only see his game for what on the SURFACE.
Definition 2.
Concerned with or comprehending only what is apparent or obvious; shallow.
****u ignore what rondo brings to the table and favor westbrook because of his scoring prowess.
but hey, look, i’m not here to change your mind. i’m here just stating the facts so rondo doesn’t go under-appreciated. a lot of ppl do that. funny thing is, i’m a lakers fan, sticking up for a C’s player. go figure. shows that i don’t like people not getting their due credit.
you still dont get my point. i agree with you that Rondo is a better team player and is a perfect fit for the Celtics. but for the Thunder hes just not the right person for the job. you still dont understand that we are debating two different issues. i dont care about flash or hype i care about who works well with who and rondo on the thunder doesnt work as well as westbrook. all you can think about is if hes good on this team hes got to be just as good on any other team, no mattter what.
the funny thing is that you keep saying the same thing over and over again and have no new points to bring up or anything to disprove my statements. you already said im superficial, you already said im not a good judge of talent and a bad GM, you already, literally, said blah blah blah. so why retype it again but now with a definition attached to it. and then end it with well im a Lakers fan so give me props for defending a celtics player. arent we all basketball fans? so who cares who you’re defending…
you prolly think Rondo would be a good fit on the Lakers too. since he can pass the ball and create for Gasol, Bynum, and Kobe….WRONG!!!!
it’s dead…i luv u..i dnt wanna argue. cool?