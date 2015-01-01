Russell Westbrook’s Priceless Postgame Comments After Ejection

Call it schadenfreude because we’ve also been stuck on the receiving end of tired refrains from athletes in a post-game press conference, or when we deign to enter the fray of a locker room media scrum, but Russell Westbrook refused to talk about what got him tossed right before the half in last night’s 137-134 OT Thunder win over the Suns. He repeated the same answer regardless of the question — similar to Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and his own pithy comments that failed to answer any questions.

As Anthony Slater of the Oklahoman notes on Twitter, Westbrook kept saying, “That was a big win for us” no matter what the question was after the game:

Transcript of Russell Westbrook's Marshawn Lynch-like postgame media session: pic.twitter.com/m2HevM44eT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 1, 2015

Marshawn Lynch did something similar after a win against the Cardinals earlier this year, but he kept it even pithier, answering “Yeah,” over 40 times during a postgame Q&A with reporters in front of his locker:

As one of the astute redditors mentions in the r/NBA thread about the exchange, at least Westbrook didn’t think any of the reporters were “tripping,” or inform any of them, “No more questions for you, bro.”

(H/T reddit; video via Frankie Vittori)

