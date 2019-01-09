Getty Image

There are times where sports are about more than just the game happening, and last night in Oklahoma City was one of them.

Ryan Saunders, son of Flip Saunders, took the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time on Tuesday night. Saunders was taking over as the interim head coach after Tom Thibodeau had been relieved of his duties on Sunday after a 22-point win over the Lakers.

The younger Saunders decided to do something to honor his late father with something that most wouldn’t have had a chance to understand. He ran one his father’s favorite plays to open the game against the Thunder on Tuesday night in Minnesota’s 119-117 win. How special it was to the late Flip Saunders, wouldn’t be revealed until post game.