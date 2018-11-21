De’Aaron Fox And Buddy Hield Are The Perfect Backcourt Duo

Getty Image

You don’t have to spend too much time looking, because the biggest story of the 2018-19 season so far is staring us right in the face. It’s not the Draymond-KD dynamic, or the Wizards Wizarding, or Kemba Walker showing us what Allen Iverson would look like if he could shoot.

All of those are big stories, but guys and gals, the biggest story is that the Sacramento Kings have been a blast.

Through 17 games, the Kings — not the #Kangz, but Kings! — are 9-8 with impressive wins over the Spurs, Grizzlies, and the Thunder twice. They’re running and gunning their way into relevance, even though they’ve tried to get in their own way with the Dave Joerger thing a few days ago. That’s a big part of why their hot-by-their-standards start needs to be praised. Still, it’s very possible that the Kings regress at some point — they’re currently 16th in offensive rating and 18th in defensive rating … but they rank in the bottom third of the league in net rating, assist percentage, and rebounding percentage.

If they don’t regress naturally, there’s still a non-zero chance that something like the apparent power struggle between Joerger and the front office hurts them. Regardless, it’s not hard to see a scenario where they fall under .500 at some point and fade from the spotlight. But while they have it, let’s key in on what is sustainable about this start: The De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield partnership, which gives Sacramento a backcourt for the present and future.