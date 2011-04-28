San Antonio Survives Their Own Funeral; The Nuggets Are Still Thinking About Kevin Durant

There’s something special that comes out in a person when they’re backed into a corner with only one way out. This isn’t just a hoops thing, it’s a life thing. But we did get a glimpse last night of what goes down when a team realizes that they’re playing for their playoff life. For the Philadelphia 76ers, the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets, last night got dangerously close to closing time. And we all know what goes down at closing time. It’s that last glimmer of good times before everything gets shut down (and you go home and carbo-load). Tonight, it looked like nobody was trying to get shut down. And it made for some sick basketball … It may be a little bit self-serving, but we were hoping for Denver to pull out a win in Game 5 against OKC. Alas, Kevin Durant (41 points) happened and took over the final few minutes, making a nine-point Denver lead evaporate in the Thunder’s 100-97 win. Our love for this series isn’t because we’ve been won over by the powder blue (though we might be getting there). It’s because we just wanted to see more games with all this young talent running up and down the floor. Exhibit A: Durant got airborne on a transition alley-oop from James Harden, screaming before he even hit the ground. Lord willin’ we should have another 10 years of this to look forward to … And don’t forget about Serge Ibaka. Our man put caution tape all over the paint, logging nine blocks (one shy of the playoff record). The biggest one came down the stretch on Nene â€“ an open Nene who had the ball cocked and ready to stuff … And ya think Russell Westbrook (14 points) heard a few of those critics pandering about his 30-shot Game 5 performance? We think 3-15 shooting says yes. Hey Russ, just do you. Don’t worry about some dudes sitting around in their snuggies doing game recaps. We got your back … In this one, it didn’t matter either way. All of those 41 points for KD were huge like Donald Trump‘s balance sheet. Was it the foul-line runner with five seconds left on the shot clock late in the fourth that sealed it? (His shot is pure). We say no way. It was the block on J.R. Smith by Durant on that final possession that truly brought the house down … Unfortunately for Nugs fans, Gary Neal is not on their team. A contested Arron Afflalo (15 points) trey that missed would be all she wrote for a Denver squad that scrapped and clawed and fought for every bucket, but came up just short. For Durant and OKC, it’s on to the next one …
Thrilling B-ball last night. First thang first, I guess K.D. showed Westbrooke who was the Alpha dog in their relationship. K.D. was ridiculous. Russ was hating though. Look at his face during the last 3-4 minutes when KD was wet on everythang.
The Spurs were blessed last night. Memphis is a bad matchup for them and should closeat home. That being said, i hope they dont get tight/choke like Mosley did against Floyd.
Heat…. Get ready for the C’s…Nothing more to say. That will be the Eastern Conf finals, regardless of who actually plays in the ECF.
Lakeshow will send CP3 and crew fishing tonight, book it!
Grizz will get the next one. Who is writing Smack these days?
No sense in trying to defend Westbrook after a 3 for 15 … what you think it would have been better if he shot more????
He is a great talent with still shaky shot selection, which will likely hurt them later in the playoffs.
M.ginobili is a bad man.Spurs do or die game was fun.rooting for memphis but still..
And that kevin durant guy isn’t too shabby.Westbrook’s j was not working the whole game.glad he passing that rock now.
glad the sixers series is over.lebron calling them ‘breakfast’..kinda fucked up.i know jigga’s your homie but damn.Let’s see that talk vs the celtics.
Lakers close this thing out tonight.Game 7 is not an option we even want to consider.Real talk,enough’s enough.
Woohooo! The nba lives to fight another day!
Spurs game last night was the best of this playoffs so far … I love it. I’m the only one thinking in a 4 x 1 series for Miami against the Celtics ??? With Udonis Haslem back I just dont see the old guys in green runing with Miami, last time I checked it was a 20 piece
@ john
yep….you the only one
wow dime smack nowadays is like a bitch trying too hard to get noticed after getting dumped. to the point that it’s not even stupid, it is a comedic genuis.
Westbrook’s j was not working the whole game.glad he passing that rock now- he only got what,4 assists??..he ain’t passing that well either…if i were sam presti, i’ll make that steph curry for russ westbrook in a blink.tho’ steph is a jacker, he makes some good decision n he CAN FREAKING SHOOT..
stop the hate on Russell. He is an animal, the thunder just cleaned up a dangerous opponent in 5. We good. Russ will be ok.
bring on the Grizz.
Serge 5 blocks in the first 8 minutes…crazy.
Westbrook should NOT take 30 shots a game..If westbrook keeps those things up, In a few years I think some Shaq V Kobe shit is going to go down with the Thunder.
@ crazy-j
He was passing that shit.An assist is a by product of a converted pass.I’m comparing his game today from his last when he was busy putting up buildings.30pts for 30 shots:today,exactly half the number of shots while playing about the same number of minutes.
trade him..that’s a little much.that’s a tornado waiting to be harnessed.you don’t get rid of that.
biby and ziggy need to sit permanently.. heat effectively had a six man rotation against the sixers with rio, anthony and jones along with the ‘big 3’.. its been happening all season these heat slow starts.. every game it seems like they spot teams leads and have to frantically recover.. they should be blowing the sixers out..
glad wade got the ball in the crunch.. lebrons ego needs to continue to take a backseat…
oh yeah.. serge iblockya is a freak..
Guys, quit overreacting, Smack’s still a good recap of the day even if the wit factor has gone down.
No need to trade Westbrook, but damn, get it together, 3 for 15 in a game he was supposed to watch his shot selection??
Is an old white dude writing smack these days?
Westbrook is not a PG, we all knew that when he was drafted. With that said he has to play his game or OKC is not the same team. I don’t see them giving the Lake show too much trouble unless KD reveals a post game within the next few weeks. The Grizz will have something in game 6 they have not had all series…EXPECTATIONS. Good luck to Grizz they just might need it. Manu, TP, RJ and Timmy, Popp draws up the play for a guy who comes off the bench, helluva coach.
@Dime: “And ya think Russell Westbrook (14 points) heard a few of those critics pandering about his 30-shot Game 5 performance? We think 3-15 shooting says yes. Hey Russ, just do you. Don’t worry about some dudes sitting around in their snuggies doing game recaps.”
– Or maybe coach Brooks told Westbrook to get his teammates involved more?? Anytime a point guard is taking way more shots than one of the league’s best shooters, there could be a problem. Seriously, non-witty Smack writer, 30 shots is approaching young Kobe/Iverson stratosphere in the shot-jacking department.
Question: How successful would the Thunder be if Westbrook listens to Dime’s advice to “just do you” and took around 30 shots a game? But hey, what do I know? I’m just an office jock doing game recaps, right?
@pipdaddy: “Guys, quit overreacting, Smack’s still a good recap of the day even if the wit factor has gone down.”
– The wit is what separated Dime from any other sites/publications. Shit just ain’t funny anymore.
Case and point >>>> “We out like Ramen noodles at our corner store (because we don’t have a $14.2 million option).”
^^^ Are you serious, Dime? Advice: if you need brackets to explain the joke, odds are, it won’t go over well.
I’m out like ‘funny’ in Smack articles. (cuz shit ain’t funny anymore).
Anybody catch where they initially a backcourt violation on Durant in the closing minute that got overruled? The replay clearly showed he stepped on the line with his second foot (not an issue IMO, just as long as he moves forward), but then he took two more steps and stepped on the line again! Backcourt violation. And the refs even reviewed it to each other… that was a game changer right there… why would they not review this to make sure they get the right call? Why is basketball so behind the times with official reviews via replay? It can’t be because they don’t want to interrupt the flow of the game, because they now call BS techs for players getting emotionally involved in the game.
SMH @ NBA.
SMH @ SJ
It was the right play because the ref blew his whistle after the first step, making the next few times Durant stepped back not matter whatsoever.
HEAT struggled with the 76ers, badly. DO people REALLY think that they can hang with the C’s? I say C’s in 5
Westbrook is 22 years old… he’s gonna make mistakes. So long as he listens to his coaches and learns from them then he’ll be fine.
Trading him is completely retarded, but saying “just do you” is equally as dumb, cos then no one ever learns anything and players just end up playing in china or turkey or whatever. Scott Brooks obviously told him to reign it in abit, and probably told Durant to be more assertive, they both listened an they won a big game.
Is there something you guys don’t complain about? If you don’t like it, make your own basketball recap in the comments section.
did that nigga actually post that the GM should trade Westbrook??? Amazing how quickly some of you flip on people. Like high school girls.
All this ish about SMACK being different is just another sign of the sheep you all are. Had any of you not known that Austin left, you wouldnt be posting a damn thing about SMACK not being funny.
We got b!tches trying to act like men and men acting like b!tches. kill yourselves please!
Anyway, Durant clearly went backcourt. The fact that the ref from the basline reversed the call just proves that the NBA wanted OKC to win and were going to do everything in their power to make it happen. If i was Denver i would’ve just dribbled out the last 12sec without a shot attempt. Because no matter what happened, they were not going to allow you to win. That baseline ref changed that call over like his life depended on it.
The OKC series should prolly be 3-2, but with the Goal tending call, JR Smith getting fouled on the game tying 3 with a no call, and Durant’s backcourt violation reversed, its prolly best that Den goes home. Because the next thing you know, they’ll just start giving OKC more points for no reason at all.
Glad to see the Spurs have fight in them, now all they have to do is get the ball to Timmy and we good.
After seeing how the Nuggs got jobbed, i cant wait to see this Hornets/Lakers game.
P.s. Lebron is a douchebag
i think the heat are gonna be the celts and its not gonna be a long series.
like my ebro lakeshow likes to say manu is just stupid clutch. memphis better close this out friday they wont win game 7 on the road.
champion’s pride right there… Spurs are too proud of a team to just roll over and die… there’s still a possibility that they might still lose the series… but they definitely showed how to go down fighting (if ever)….
I don’t think the Spurs have the horses to keep this up. Yes, they’ve been there, done that but they went there and did that years ago. Unless Splitter makes a rapid improvement, they won’t have the bigs for LA. Team Defense my @ss, who is really going to mess with Durant-Westbrook.
Had Rudy Gay been in this series and I’m not sure the Spurs win twice.
@ F&F
Kobe and Artest got Westbrook and Durant..
Well Artest got Durant lol i dont think Kobe can hang with Westbrook these days but he’ll compete with him and get away with more than Fish will..
Artest’s D on Durant will be key for that series.. like it was last year..
Ibaka lookin like a handful too right now..
@ control
@ common sense
Yeah man, that’s a good 7 years of daily smack right there. Hehe, putting that in perspective makes me realize it’s not that weird to be freaked out by the changes in the smack.
Great games last night. Ibaka was a beast, Durant is a little scary. I wasn’t mad at Philly at all though. They played their asses off. And Wade is a classless punk with that dunk bullshit at the end. I would’ve knocked the shit out of him.
Looking forward to the Lakers/Thunder. I don’t think the Thunder stand a chance but it should be entertaining. Artest seems to handle Durant better than most but I do think Westbrook is gonna have some ridiculous lines in that series.
Thunder-LA will be a great series. It will come down tot he benches. Collison-Harden vs. Odom-Barnes. Other than that, everything is just about a wash. This year Westbrook will be boxing out.
Come on man, you want to see Thunder over the Nugs? You don’t like 3 peats for your crew? Westbrook will be JUSTIFIED in becoming a pure straight out jacker against Fisher. Against the Laker point guards, the game plan will be for him to actually take 30 shots, but he’d probably drop 45 points instead of 25 or whatever. Specially with Ronron probably harassing Durant. With how Pau and Bynum are playing in the first round, Ibakabakaflame is going to KILL them.
Miami vs Boston comes down to ONE thing: letting Rondo shoot from the outside (because he’s the worst shooting point guard in NBA history) but NOT LETTING HIM WALK INTO THE LANE WITHOUT GETTING PUT TO THE FLOOR. The little fuck is quick as hell, but he’s not so quick that you can’t make him pay for coming into the paint, like those pussies in NY did. Miami just has to play with some god damn pride, realize that they are bigger, stronger, younger and more athletic at damn near each position. Here’s to bawston going fishing!
Funny we all talkin LA/OKC
How did Memphis fare against OKC this year?? i really didnt pay attention to that.. Then again i think OKC whooped them a few times..
Im lookin more towards playing the Mavs than the Blazers.. WACK ass Rose Garden lol
I know it’s not sportsman-like, but in Game 1 Miami should suit up Dexter Pittman and have him take Rondo out. The worst that can happen is Pittman gets suspended and maybe Spoelstra gets fined if it’s blatantly obvious that he “sent in the goon,” but they never play Pittman anyway so what do you lose? At the very least, you send a message to Boston right away that they aren’t going to be the bullies in this series.
AB
When have the celts ever been accused of being “sportsman-like”. They are the biggest team of douches in the league, KG’s insanity, PP’s stupid antics, Fat Davis’ fatness, Rondo’s looking like a crackwhore and the entire city of boston’s douchary deserve nothing less than what you propose…