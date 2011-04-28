San Antonio Survives Their Own Funeral; The Nuggets Are Still Thinking About Kevin Durant

04.28.11 7 years ago 101 Comments
There’s something special that comes out in a person when they’re backed into a corner with only one way out. This isn’t just a hoops thing, it’s a life thing. But we did get a glimpse last night of what goes down when a team realizes that they’re playing for their playoff life. For the Philadelphia 76ers, the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets, last night got dangerously close to closing time. And we all know what goes down at closing time. It’s that last glimmer of good times before everything gets shut down (and you go home and carbo-load). Tonight, it looked like nobody was trying to get shut down. And it made for some sick basketball …  It may be a little bit self-serving, but we were hoping for Denver to pull out a win in Game 5 against OKC. Alas, Kevin Durant (41 points) happened and took over the final few minutes, making a nine-point Denver lead evaporate in the Thunder’s 100-97 win. Our love for this series isn’t because we’ve been won over by the powder blue (though we might be getting there). It’s because we just wanted to see more games with all this young talent running up and down the floor. Exhibit A: Durant got airborne on a transition alley-oop from James Harden, screaming before he even hit the ground. Lord willin’ we should have another 10 years of this to look forward to … And don’t forget about Serge Ibaka. Our man put caution tape all over the paint, logging nine blocks (one shy of the playoff record). The biggest one came down the stretch on Nene â€“ an open Nene who had the ball cocked and ready to stuff … And ya think Russell Westbrook (14 points) heard a few of those critics pandering about his 30-shot Game 5 performance? We think 3-15 shooting says yes. Hey Russ, just do you. Don’t worry about some dudes sitting around in their snuggies doing game recaps. We got your back … In this one, it didn’t matter either way. All of those 41 points for KD were huge like Donald Trump‘s balance sheet. Was it the foul-line runner with five seconds left on the shot clock late in the fourth that sealed it? (His shot is pure). We say no way. It was the block on J.R. Smith by Durant on that final possession that truly brought the house down … Unfortunately for Nugs fans, Gary Neal is not on their team. A contested Arron Afflalo (15 points) trey that missed would be all she wrote for a Denver squad that scrapped and clawed and fought for every bucket, but came up just short. For Durant and OKC, it’s on to the next one …

TAGSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSGARY NEALKEVIN DURANTMANU GINOBILIOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERsan antonio spursSmack

