Bill Walton has a number of notable accolades on his resume, including two NBA championships, a league MVP, a Finals MVP, and a Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 1993. He might also be the first person to delay an MLB game by simply talking for too long.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies was delayed because of the unpredictable 66-year-old. First, Walton had to throw out two ceremonial first pitches. His first one was less than ideal, so he asked for a second chance and threw a dart down the middle.

Bill Walton wanted to run it back on his first pitch… So that's what Bill Walton did. And he threw a perfect strike!#FriarFaithful | @BillWalton pic.twitter.com/wsex3aJIsV — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 9, 2019

Then, after redeeming himself, Walton spent three uninterrupted minutes talking in the lineups card exchange at home plate.