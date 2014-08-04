Watch Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Adorable “Save The Date” Video

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Video
08.04.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Dwyane Wade’s summer will continue eventful. The Miami Heat superstar and long-time girlfriend Gabrielle Union are getting married on August 30, and they want you to be there! Well, not really. But TMZ obtained footage of the couple’s “Save The Date” video, complete with a clip of Wade’s adorable proposal to Union that incorporated his young sons.

What better way for a new stepmom to be welcomed to the family? And Wade, author of A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball, really does seem the doting dad to his sons and live-in nephew.

Good luck and congratulations to the happy family!

(Video via TMZ)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Video
TAGSDWYANE WADEGABRIELLE UNIONMIAMI HEATvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP