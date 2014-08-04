Watch Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Adorable “Save The Date” Video

Dwyane Wade’s summer will continue eventful. The Miami Heat superstar and long-time girlfriend Gabrielle Union are getting married on August 30, and they want you to be there! Well, not really. But TMZ obtained footage of the couple’s “Save The Date” video, complete with a clip of Wade’s adorable proposal to Union that incorporated his young sons.

What better way for a new stepmom to be welcomed to the family? And Wade, author of A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball, really does seem the doting dad to his sons and live-in nephew.

Good luck and congratulations to the happy family!

