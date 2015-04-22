Scott Van Pelt Summed Up Colin Cowherd’s Stupidity About John Wall In One Tweet

04.22.15 3 years ago 34 Comments
You’re likely familiar with ESPN blowhard Colin Cowherd and his innumerable foot-in-mouth moments concerning Washington Wizards point guard John Wall. A brief redux for those not aware:

In 2010, John Wall did the Dougie during his first NBA game. Cowherd has used that as his go-to complaint about Wall for years.

2010:

“Before the game started, he spent 34 seconds doing the Dougie. That tells me all I need to know about J-Wow. Then he opened his mouth later and confirmed it: not a sharp guy. All about him.

“Folks, when you rob a bank, it’s not just the act of it, it’s that you sat down for weeks and planned it. That tells me you’re an idiot. The act is just the final icing on the cake. The cake is you sat down for weeks and planned it….

“What he did last night, Rondo never would, Isiah never would, J. Kidd never would, Stockton never would, Nash never would, Magic never would. Point guard is like the quarterback. it’s an IQ-judgment position. The great ones are not about themselves. They’re about the others. Leadership is IQ, it’s not skills.

He said it again during his radio show this week:

“When he broke into the league I think it was his first home game in the NBA, he did this moronic 30 second Dougie, which by the way I’ve had two NBA writers tell me members of his own team were embarrassed about it. […] So I went out and said thats all I need to know about John Wall. Great talent, but needs to grow up […] and I said, You look at his family and you look his childhood, through no fault of his own, there’s a lot of chaos there, I think he’s gonna be a dynamic talent, I don’t think he’s gonna be a great leader.”

Needless to say, everyone’s pretty sick of his John Wall hate, including some of his ESPN colleagues. Here’s SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt with a drop-the-mic tweet as John Wall led the Wizards to a 117-106 victory over the Raptors:

Wall finished the game with 26 points and 17 assists. As best we can tell, there was no dancing.

