Scott Van Pelt Summed Up Colin Cowherd’s Stupidity About John Wall In One Tweet

You’re likely familiar with ESPN blowhard Colin Cowherd and his innumerable foot-in-mouth moments concerning Washington Wizards point guard John Wall. A brief redux for those not aware:
In 2010, John Wall did the Dougie during his first NBA game. Cowherd has used that as his go-to complaint about Wall for years.
2010:
“Before the game started, he spent 34 seconds doing the Dougie. That tells me all I need to know about J-Wow. Then he opened his mouth later and confirmed it: not a sharp guy. All about him.
“Folks, when you rob a bank, it’s not just the act of it, it’s that you sat down for weeks and planned it. That tells me you’re an idiot. The act is just the final icing on the cake. The cake is you sat down for weeks and planned it….
“What he did last night, Rondo never would, Isiah never would, J. Kidd never would, Stockton never would, Nash never would, Magic never would. Point guard is like the quarterback. it’s an IQ-judgment position. The great ones are not about themselves. They’re about the others. Leadership is IQ, it’s not skills.
He said it again during his radio show this week:
“When he broke into the league I think it was his first home game in the NBA, he did this moronic 30 second Dougie, which by the way I’ve had two NBA writers tell me members of his own team were embarrassed about it. […] So I went out and said thats all I need to know about John Wall. Great talent, but needs to grow up […] and I said, You look at his family and you look his childhood, through no fault of his own, there’s a lot of chaos there, I think he’s gonna be a dynamic talent, I don’t think he’s gonna be a great leader.”
Needless to say, everyone’s pretty sick of his John Wall hate, including some of his ESPN colleagues. Here’s SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt with a drop-the-mic tweet as John Wall led the Wizards to a 117-106 victory over the Raptors:
Wall finished the game with 26 points and 17 assists. As best we can tell, there was no dancing.
You kinda get the idea that no one likes Cowherd or Bayless, they just tolerate them.
Ditto for Stephen A Smith. I feel like First Take is a rubber room for hacked blowhards.
it’s the train wreck-peak troll-schadenfreude audience, which is very large and includes me
I think @Culliver Glove is on to something
They may not like Cowherd, but his colleagues respect his work. It’s incredibly hard to do a hours long radio show totally by yourself.
I wonder what Dan Patrick thinks.
Kellerman and Simmons actually sing his praises a lot, pointing out that doing a radio show by yourself is hard. I think he’s a cunt.
We complain, but it’s proven time and again that people love acerbic know-it-alls with “hot takes” on everything.
See Felger and Mazz in Boston, Russo or Francesa in New York or any of a hundred other ignorant blowhards who get ratings by seeing how badly hated they can get before they completely wear out their welcome and move on to a new city.
Colin Cowherd is super-right about 75% of the time. The rest he is stick-in-mud stupid and refuses to change his original snap decision.
You forgot the decimal point in front of the 7
Even if he happens to be right, it’s disingenuous. So he’s actually right 0 percent of the time.
Aside from being on the right side of betting maybe 55% of the time, all he does is argue one side one week, and the other the next. So yeah, he will be right half the time, but he is still a huge jackass.
Scotty Steiner would have a field day with this
He makes pretty good football picks. He understands that most things are business, not fan driven. Sure he’s an ass.
I read that all in his stupid ass voice too.
I take great pride in not knowing what he sounds like. If only I could say the same thing about Bayless or Rome…
who’s going to twat about all the dumb shit scott van pelt’s said?
Colon Cowturd is the least of our problems. Berman still lives.
You made his name really funny.
@WWProject [deadspin.com]
Yeah but….that was really stupid and embarrassing when John Wall did that stupid Dougie nonsense. Like no lie, I saw that and instantly saw my 8th grader cousin doing the same thing just a few days before. You get in the NBA and the first thing you do to make a name for yourself is the new hot dance in middle schools across the country
it was a dbag move no doubt and certainly wasn’t good start to his career but the guy for the most part has played hard and with BBIQ.
Kate Upton did it too. Your argument is invalid.
God forbid that a guy has a little fun. The crowd probably loved it. Cowherd is an idiot and has been for his whole career.
@The Nilla Kate Upton was a teenager when she did it. Also, hot chicks can get away with doing juvenile stuff because they’re hot. It’s the law.
I was at that game, the crowd was super into it, my 60 year old rap hating dad even loved it. Sometimes fun can be good.
John Wall had only turned 20 years old when he did it and his head coach said this about it, “I’ll tell you what, if he has to dance to get 29 and 13 and 9 steals, and cut down on the turnovers, he can dance all he wants.”
But anyway thank the heavens for sirius so I don’t have to listen to ESPN at all.
I thoroughly enjoy watching the “talent” take shots at each other.
Isiah Thomas won’t dance before a game, but he will blame his own daughter for his “alleged” suicide attempt and deny a litany of sexual harassment allegations
Will you read replies from idjits?
He was the worst part of the old Sports Nation.
I really thought reading the article that “doing the dougie” was smoking a cheech and chong sized blunt. It’s a dance? WGAS?\