Scottie Pippen: “LeBron Would Kick MJ’s Ass” (Via Alonzo Mourning)

Here we go. With an anti-LeBron James sentiment stronger than we have seen in years (the negative comments, Twitter and Facebook reactions to THIS today and this monster from Monday put it on full display), we wonder how this one is going to go over.
Speaking at a Microsoft store opening in Miami, Alonzo Mourning was hit with the inevitable LeBron vs. Michael Jordan comparison question. ‘Zo sent his guy Scottie Pippen right up the river with his answer:
Here’s the quote: “I’m gonna tell you what Scottie said. Scottie said that LeBron would kick MJ’s ass.”
And then’Zo agreed with him.
Again, Mourning’s doing a paid (we’re assuming) appearance in a Miami-area store, so there’s likely some playing to the hometown crowd, but still …
So the big question is obviously, DO YOU AGREE WITH ALONZO AND SCOTTIE?
Think hard before you answer this one.
h/t Daily Backcourt
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Lebron James has 50 lbs of pure muscle on Jordan…the UFC wouldn’t even let them fight if they wanted to. How is this a serious question?
Ha And you dudes WAS amazed by Stephen Curry. Imagine if Curry was soaring like MJ. Imagine if Curry shot more mid range(he wouldn’t miss). Look how small Curry is and OMG??? Not 1/2 strong as MJ. Every LBJ game I see 7 good passes. 2 great 1’s and 1 legendary pass. If he would shoot better that would be nice. KD can make 60% on 5 ft shots w 2mid and 1 three.
Shaq would beat Jordan if he just posted him up and backed down. Such a stupid question! In the end we can compare the two legacies but until then no one will ever know, because it’ll never happen
hahaha see, it gets technical when it comes to talking to the old unbeatabulls! like when jordan said that kobe did have more championships than bron… it does not mean he said who was better haha they always had ways to motivate opponents to bring their best, because that could also lead to their worse, last time pippen said bron could be better than mike, the heat lost to the mavericks in the finals… remember all the jordan stoppers? haha
the pistons?
Bulls finally beat Pistons. And MJ was still great even they lost to Pistons. LBJ had 8 pts against Dallas big game, MJ had 38 in flu game.
I mean why MJ is the best, you can tell it in big games. The same reason if compare to Kobe.
Ha And you dudes WAS amazed by Stephen Curry. Imagine if Curry was soaring like MJ. Imagine if Curry shot more mid range(he wouldn’t miss). Look how small Curry is and OMG??? Not 1/2 strong as MJ. Every LBJ game I see 7 good passes. 2 great 1’s and 1 legendary pass. If he would shoot better that would be nice. KD can make 60% on 5 ft shots w 2mid and 1 three.
i bet mj would still win if he was in his in 1988 form. defensive player of the year
What a stupid question, and what a stupid answer! Has everyone forgotten that Jordan did not just beat players, he beat entire teams, he beat an entire league, a league filled with Hall Of Famer’s, a league of Hall Of Famer’s who put up numbers not too dissimilar from Lebron’s? He beat the entire world of basketball.
Has everyone forgotten Chuck Daley’s quote, “It’s our five playing you”. How has LeBron even come close to that? Just look at the current finals. How has LeBron even come close to the domination that Jordan showed us at each playoff game? Has everyone forgotten that the difference between Jordan and the rest of the basketball world, is that Michael Jordan always, ALWAYS found a way to overcome ANY challenge!
Just because the world needs someone to be as good as Jordan, doesn’t mean he actually is.
He did not beat teams by himself, sure he was the best player in the league and on the Bulls, but he had two of the best defenders playing along side him in Scottie and Dennis, and Dennis was also the best rebounder ever. So don’t tell me he had no help and he beat teams by himself, Scottie and Dennis always guarded the best player on the team, not MJ. People forget that it took MJ years to overcome the Pistons when Dennis played for them.
You forgot MJ had two “3 peats” with different teammates. Only Scottie always with him. He had 2 best defenders yes, but they were an old team, he was 33 to 35, Scottie got serious back injuriesin 1998, they still won. LBJ now have better low post offense player and one of the best offense player in heat, also he has Battier, Ray…., Battier one of the best defenders during 2000s, Ray one of the best shooter who can be efficient on clutch shots. I mean LBJ is only 28, he has a best team with him, did the Bulls have best rosters during 91-93? Hell no, of course Pip and Grant were great, but how about the others? They were not elite players, Grant was not all-star, Heat now has much better rosters comparing to the league average. They should shoot themselves if they don’t win another ring.
Chill bro, damn. He’s talking about size, and if they matched up….which yes, it would be a mismatch. Lebron is 6’8 265, Jordan was 6’6 more along the lines of 210. Jordan is the GOAT, definitely IMO, but you know everyone sees the past through rose-colored glasses.
MJ is the best in 5 vs. 5 games. But if it’s one on one, we can’t say he must win because there will be more physical in one on one game, he probably won’t own LBJ.
But, we can only imagine what would it be, in my opinion, LBJ not even a better offense player than Kobe.
And yet, LeBron would just need to post up… every time, to school MJ. Sorry, maybe MJ could keep up with scoring, but 1-on-1? LeBron wins 8 times out of 10, assuming both are in their primes. I really love this protecting of MJ you’re doing though. Like the man needs it.
That would somewhat work it Lebron had a reliable post game. Maybe a couple more summers with the Dream. Jordan can out run Lebron for sure and had better handles. Remember Lebron isn’t even that good a shooter either.
In 5 vs 5 game, LBJ can’t compare to MJ on offense side. I mean 7 straight years average 30+ is not a joke. Also LBJ can only put on 23 pts in every 36 mins in playoffs, and MJ has 28. No need to mention how good MJ was in clutch moments when LBJ only had 8 pts against Dallas, that just can’t happen in MJ’s career.
I mean MJ is defiantly a better player in Nba, but if in one on one, LBJ can always play low post using his physical strength.
But again, when is the last time you see LBJ has some great low post moves? I barely remember, but we all know MJ was very good in low post with his great foot works and fakes.
Lebron would need his boys to come help him. Which is the reason he went to Miami. Jordan didn’t try to recruit Magic and Isaiah to come play with him…he fought them every year until he learned how to destroy them. LeBron at the end of his career will be a Magic Johnson (point forward) type comparison instead of a Jordan or Kobe (sg) comparison.
Jordan didn’t try to recruit Magic and Isaiah because Chicago gave him Scottie Pippen within his first three seasons in the league. Same way that most of the other GOAT contenders got the second player in their essential 1-2 punch in the first three years in their careers.
Jordan wouldn’t have gotten his titles without “his boys” either, don’t get it twisted lol
Pip was great but if you compare him to Wade plus Bosh, that just like you gave MJ in his prime Ewing and Wilkins, how could you stop MJ if he got those elite teammates? Don’t forget Ray and Battier and other good shooters.
Another example if you gave MJ Magic? Oh man, best PG and best offense. It would be much much better than Pip, Magic?
You missed the point entirely.
Guys, guys, this just came in!
What he meant to say was: “LeBron would kiSS MJ’s ass.”
Mourning was never the same after what Vince Carter did to him. =/
He only said that because lebron is a similar player to him
At the end of LeBron’s career he will be seen as a player like Magic Johnson a point forward. Jordan and Kobe are sg’s with killer instant who destroyed anyone they faced. LeBron’s too passive to be in the same conversation as Jordan or Kobe.
MJ didn’t run off and join another team.. He worked with what he had which Lebron had similar or better at several points in Cleveland. The difference? Lebron wasn’t capable of finishing and leading his team to a championship.
I’m sorry, but who was Lebron’s “Pippen” in Cleveland? Ricky Davis? Carlos Boozer? Larry Hughes? GTFO.
Alot of people forget that Jordan was also cerebral player as well. He was mentally tough, tenacious, and above all cunning. Lebron’s mental is fragile. Lebron would need D Wade to finish off the Jordan Bulls.
This question as well as it’s answers is bringing total confusion. Some answers carry mike’s 6 rings, others carry lebron’s accomplishments in the last 20 months. From now on I won’t be reading
Wow people’s infatuation with Jordan is rediculous! I agree that MJ is the greatest ever, for now. But don’t forget he had Scottie, Rodman, Horace grant, and a slew of great 3 point shooters. I would take Scottie over wade, and u would take Rodman or Grant over bosh. And don’t forget during the NBAs greatest era (1980’s) Jordan got owned by Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, and would have been destroyed had they gotten a chance against magics ’80s teams.
I don’t even understand why this dumb debate even comes up…first off if u want to compare JORDAN has six rings with the same team…he never left to join bird or magic or hakeem to get a ring…and second unlike kobe or lbj jordan is 6/6 in the nba finals…everytime there was a final 4 games to win to gwt a ring jordan has WON lbj 1/3…kobe 5/7 both have lost twice…jordan was 6-6 221lbs shootimg guard…lbj is a 6-8 or 9 250+lb sf/pf stop trying to compare lbj should b compared to bird or magic some more his size…oh yeah they both have multiple rings too can’t compare ha… and ALL the ppl who try and keep this debate going are young kids who never witnessed Michael Jordan play. .. but they should realize how great he was because they stand in line to still but his shoes lol
Why do you people keep saying that Jordan didn’t recruit Magic or Bird? Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh are nowhere near Magic and Bird.
[www.youtube.com]
I WOULD SAY THIS IF JORDAN DUNKED ON ME TWICE…
SAD WHEN PEOPLE CAN’T GIVE RESPECT WHERE RESPECT IS DUE