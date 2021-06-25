Getty Image
Scottie Pippen Mixed Up His Years When He Told Stephen A Smith LeBron Won A Ring With No Help

It’s been a hectic day or so for Scottie Pippen. After giving an interview to GQ in which he voiced some gripes with how Kevin Durant plays (namely that he doesn’t play team basketball), KD took to Twitter to offer up a response and rehashed some things from Pippen’s playing days that didn’t necessarily paint him in a positive light.

Now, Pippen and Stephen A Smith got into it a bit, although as it turns out, bourbon led to Scottie conceding he was wrong. The First Take crew discussed Durant’s comments, with Stephen A. Smith generally being in Pippen’s corner. And then, Scottie sent the following post and things popped off considerably:

This post made it to the First Take desk, which led to Stephen A damn near having a meltdown.

“Scottie Pippen, my brother, with all due respect, you done lost your damn mind,” Smith said. “You really really have.”

“Scottie Pippen, that’s one of the most ignorant comments I have ever heard come out of your mouth about the sport of basketball,” Smith said later in his rant. “That is factually erroneous, completely incorrect, false to the highest degree, and I just told you why. You need to delete that tweet … for your own credibility, because anybody that knows basketball knows that LeBron James had help when it came to his chips. That don’t make no damn sense.”

We’ll return to the desk in a moment, but first, we’ll jump forward to some more posts, with Pippen identifying the exact year he meant and Smith losing his mind because Pippen was objectively wrong.

Now, this is just an absolutely bonkers thing for Pippen to say, because as Smith noted, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were both on the Cavs’ title winning team. But curiously, Pippen also tweeted this:

Let’s head back to that video in which Kellerman raises the following point (emphasis mine):

“In ’07, he got the worst squad ever, basically, to the Finals,” Kellerman said. “In 2015, without Kyrie or Kevin Love, he got to a Game 6 with Dellavedova as his second-best player. LeBron is able to do more with less than anyone who ever lived.

“The gist of it is LeBron can do more with less than everyone else” Kellerman continued.

On the face of it, Kellerman is obviously wrong, but as it turns out, his interpretation was correct. Pippen eventually went onto Twitter and said that he, indeed, got his years mixed up, and meant the 2015 Cavs team in his post. The culprit: Digits, the line of bourbon Pippen is launching.

Thank you for the content, Scottie Pippen.

