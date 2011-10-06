Scottie Pippen Still Thinks LeBron Could Become The Best Ever

There’s nothing that lights up a room of hoopheads quite like saying someone is better than Michael Jordan. That sentiment is typically met with a three-step response. First, the listener will be in shock. “What? Are you $%^&*@ serious!!” Next will come the denials and name calling. “Scottie Pippen is an idiot! He’s jealous of MJ!!” And finally, it’ll be amusement. People will start laughing at the foolishness. Back in May, immediately following LeBron James‘ destruction of Chicago in the Eastern Conference Finals, Scottie Pippen did the unthinkable and said LeBron could one day develop into a better all-around player than the greatest ever. Blasphemy! We thought he was angry, a spurned lover. Emotional. But he clarified himself again at the NBA 2K12 launch party, saying even LeBron’s flameout in the Finals has done nothing to make him change his position. Pippen thinks James will probably go down as the greatest ever after all the years he will put in, but threw the word “statistically” in there. Interesting. What if LeBron ends up with all of the best numbers ever by the time his career is over, and then has maybe two rings on his fingers. Would he have a case to say he was the best ever? It’s a long way off, but it is something to think about … Pippen also said he was thankful for the 1998 lockout because he needed the time off to mend some battle wounds. It’s always a tricky line with these vets. Some of them you think will come back looking three years younger, others will be three years older … As we wrote in Smack yesterday, Robert Horry was at the same 2K12 launch party and compared himself to Rudy Gay. He also spoke gospel on the NBA lockout, saying he feels for the NBA employees who are out of jobs in this economy. When he lived through the last lockout, he said it was an unbelievable feeling seeing Jordan, who was recently retired, still coming to the meetings and showing support for the players. The man was nervous about where the game was heading, and the state he had left it in. Now Jordan is an owner, and it’s fascinating to think about whose side he’s on. Horry simply said: “Once a player, always a player.” Plus, back in 1998-99, the lockout was tough, but this one is different because players have the overseas option. Horry wasn’t even thinking about that during the last work stoppage, and because it’s in the cards now, there’s probably less of an emphasis to get a deal done. Sure everyone wants one done, but in the meantime, you can still make a little money. Ask Avery Bradley. He just signed with Hapoel Jerusalem. The contract includes an out. You gotta feel bad for this dude. Remember when he was rated above John Wall in high school? It feels like he hasn’t seen the court in two years. He never played as a rookie. Then the lockout hit … And speaking of MJ, he sat down with ESPN to talk NBA 2K12, and how he wishes Barkley was in the game just so people could see him before he turned fat … As far as the lockout goes, there were reports yesterday that Rip Hamilton was going to break with his agent Leon Rose if Rose continues to support a group of agents whose views are considered “anti-union.” Chauncey Billups said the same thing after his agent Andy Miller welcomed decertification. On his part, Hamilton answered the rumors and said the report was “100% UNTRUE”. While many of the agents have pushed for decertification, their meeting yesterday was said to be in support of Billy Hunter and the NBAPA. They say they met to find out how they could best help out. This comes after a “warning letter” Derek Fisher intercepted from the agents that seemed to be very “anti-union.” … Ken Berger of CBSSports.com tweeted: People understand what’s happening, right? The table is set for a deal to be agreed to by Sunday. If either side messes it up, inexcusable. Sounds great, but there’s no one out there right now who’s more optimistic than Berger. Everyone else thinks it’s going to get really messy. The one ray of sunlight is reportedly some of the owners and a few select players broached a 50/50 split of basketball related income. Alas, the players said that wasn’t going to work … We’re all for seeing ladies like Hope Solo on the cover of ESPN’s Nudie Issue. But Blake Griffin? C’mon now. That’s a lot different than what Serge Ibaka did last year because at least dude had on a little bit. We’re just not used to seeing dudes go completely bare … You want a beastly box score? Check out what Minnesota’s Seimone Augustus did last night to lead the Lynx to within one win of the WNBA championship: 36 points, 11-14 from the field, 13-16 from the line … And look who’s playing beer pong: Joakim Noah. We wonder if his shot is ridiculously ugly and has bad rotation … RIP Steve Jobs … We’re out like LeBron in pads.
RIP Steve Jobs. I am going to watch again Pirates of Silicon Valley later. The man is pure genius.
I know I am in the very limited minority when I say that Larry Bird is better than Michael Jordan.
But here is my case. Cannot jump. Cannot run. And yet posted ridiculous numbers of 24.3 ppg, 10 rpg, 6.3 apg, 1.7 spg, and 0.8 bpg.
Compare that Jordan’s 30.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.3 apg, 2.3 spg, and 0.8 bpg and people would see that some of the numbers favor Bird.
They both have very high basketball IQ and their will to win are above everyone.
I wonder who would win a best of seven between the 1985 Celtics versus the 1997 Bulls.
Two Rings? DJ Mengba have two rings already. LeBron needs more than two, at least 5 to be in the discussion. To get to Mike, LeBron must get by Kobe.
Bird was super overrated in terms of an athletical standpoint. Dude got more triple doubles than LeBron. And you people especially the colored ones need to quit doubting The Greatest.
someone needs to beam scottie away
I think Pippen is right. Lebron could become the best of all time. He has the potential, so why not? What’s stopping him? It’s also possible he won’t become the best but out of everyone in the NBA right now, he’s the most likely. So i don’t understand all this hate for Pippen, he said “could” he didn’t say he definitely will or that he is right now.
Everyone needs to chill out on him.
@#4
LMAO! Easily the best beiber post ever.
@Trey
Just like Vince was right when he said, “I could be better than Michael Jordan”, right? Let’s say that about every single rookie that gets drafted.
Tristan Thompson, statistically, can be the greatest. Even better than Michael Jordan. <– Nobody be mad at that because anything is possible.
Interesting… so while Scottie is saying Lebron can be better than MJ, MJ is saying Scottie is definitely in his top 5 players ever….
“When you think about what he’s done, he was a part of every team where I won. He was an important part of that and people tend to forget that. You would never have seen Michael Jordan win a championship without Scottie Pippen and Scottie Pippen never won a championship without Michael Jordan. So the two of us are a tandem and he definitely stands up as one of the elite players to ever play the game. He’s in my top five. He’s on my team. If I had to pick five players to build a team, he’s my small forward.”
Fuck scottie. Who gives a shit what this guy has to say anyway?
Jordan makes him and now he’s dick chomping on LeBron.
shit people why the hate? pip didnt lie lebron has the potential to be the best ever.
bruce
so what if mengba has 2 its not the same. stars rings count more than scrubs rings. wilt has “only” 2 rings remember.
@Joe: “Jordan makes him”
Have you ever thought about Pippen pushing Jordan in practices and workouts? Has it ever dawned on you that Jordan neded someone else athletic enough and competitive enough to run with so that MJ himself can be pushed to his limits? There’s no doubt MJ lifted Pippen to be as great as he was…. but there’s also no doubt MJ needing someone like Pippen to challenge him in practices.
Thank NBA dunks.
That brings me back to the discussion we had a couple days ago regarding the NFL and NBA (spawned by the Cam Newton/LBJ debate). It’s proof that football is much tougher than basketball because no high school football player can hang with any pros in any capacity at all. We hear/read stories all the time about high school players breaking down NBA players. A high school kid will seriously get hurt vs professional football players.
@JAY
Lebron is hardly a rookie and has proven he has the potential. A rookie’s potential is unquantifiable.
Pippen’s claim that Lebron could be the best has substance whereas the claim that any rookie could be is baseless.
Statistically being better than Jordan. So the guy who started his NBA career sooner, benefits from dang near every call, hasn’t missed a season due to injury, doesn’t intend on retiring to play baseball or football, probably takes some undetectable version of HGH won’t end up with better stats than MJ? Even with splitting time with another superstar, he still put up gaudy stats.
He is 26 years old and it isn’t out of the question he could play 10 more seasons. Of course he ever learns to post up he could end up with 2-3 additional seasons.
Why does Dime continuously allow these stupid racist comments from BRUCE? I know it’s all in fun but damn man…really?! “you people, esp. the colored ones?”
Hey BRUCE try not to be something that rhymes with “bass bowl”….or a “rock schucker”….or, well you get the point..
i believe Scottie is spiting Lebron in all of this. Scottie is laughing, he’s LAUGHING! so chill on Scottie. he knows even he could destroy LePrimaDonna.
“A rookie’s potential is unquantifiable.”
And so was MJ’s desire to win. Lebron’s desire to win was so great that he was passing to Mike Miller and Mike Bibby to take the shots with 3 seconds left on various possessions throughout the NBA Finals. Note to LBJ – If you don’t want the ball, then look for D-Wade! Or even Bosh! Bosh was more assertive that series… and he’s a she.
I will concede that he may end up with better total stats, but fuck the stats. Pippen just weaseled his way out of that one after he had time to think about it. Nice play by Pip though.
Funny shit from that link DIME posted… Horry’s thoughts:
“As for Robert Horry, when asked what he thought about LeBron’s notorious proclamation that he’ll amass more than 7 championship titles, Horry squinted at me and exclaimed, “WHO!?!””
On a sidenote and for personal reasons, I hope Lebron does surpass MJ in some way. I have his first ever player card in high school, and his McFarlane action figure(not a doll) still sealed in the original packaging.
Everyone is just too in love with Jordan. First ppl need to realize that Jordan isn’t the ‘Greatest’ to play the game of basketball, that’s the first thing ppl need to realize. Second, ppl need to stop hyping up Jordan and realize some of his own flaws when others are compared to him, i.e. Kobe, Lebron, Bird, Magic, etc.
Jordan over a 3-4 year stretch ,w/o Scottie Pippen, posted a 1-9 record in the playoffs and never made it out the first rd. It wasn’t until Scottie joined Jordan was even able to taste the second rd. let alone a Finals. Scottie was great in his own right and played with Jordan so no one can attack a man who played with all you guys secret crush, lol. Have any of you played alongside Jordan, saw how he practiced or prepared, uh, no? OK then, shut up, all you did was watch. You watched Jordan perform and that’s it. Nothing behind the scenes.
And I always say this to ppl who support Jordan, he better thank Pippen for giving him six rings.
“Have any of you played alongside Jordan, saw how he practiced or prepared, uh, no?”
It’s well documented. No other player set up temporary practice centre and invited other NBA players to play with him.
And have you seen Space Jam? No other player can stretch the length of a basketball court to dunk the game-winning basket.
@feat
You are on the Charlie Sheen son.
MJ was listed as the greatest ATHLETE of all time in the ESPNs top athletes of the century. Not the top basketball player….the TOP ATHLETE. Better than Babe, Ali, Jim Brown, Gretzky. The next basketball player was Wilt Chamberlin at 13!!!
@Jay
Jordan came out and averaged 38ppg without scottie pippen there to motivate him. Jordan also became a beast at UNC without Pippen to motivate him. Jordan does not for one moment OWE anything to Pippen. There is a 99% chance Jordan would have won a title without Pippen. Maybe not 6 but he and Phil Jackson would have gotten at least one.
If any of you watch the NBAtv roundtable with Pippen, Horry, DRob, and Drexler, you will hear Pippen say this quote
“If I came into practice and as make to ‘take it easy on me, i had a long night’ Mike would go even harder at me. The guy seriously never took a practice off”
Then Pip goes on to explain how Jordan went hard at every team regardless of record or status in the NBA.
F^ck a game….this man never took a PRACTICE off. During the Bulls practices, Jordan would scrimmage with four bench players while Pip played with the rest of the starters. EVERY PRACTICE! That’s motivation for yo ass. Pip was turned into a great defender because he had to guard the greatest scorer in practice everyday. MJ became a great defender, not by defending Pippen (who was barely a 20ppg scorer), but because he knew it would complete his game.
And if you look back at Pippens career, when he teamed with a LAZY Charles Barkley in Houston, his numbers dropped because he wasn’t pushing himself. When he went to the Portland Jailblazers with all thos guys not being hardworkers themselves… his numbers fell off.
The only time Pippen did his thing is when MJ retired to play baseball. And I respect that about Pip. I think he was the MvP during the 94 season for what he did.
But if any of you ever played sports, then you know that when someone pushes you in practice it makes you a better player.
As for Pippens comments. It’s just a matter of him not wanting to admit he was wrong. He even recanted later on his twitter account about the whole LBJ>MJ thing. Stats are a bad cover up because no one, not Lebron will never pass Wilt Chamberlins numbers. Also Larry Bird, Magic, and MJ all have Lebrons numbers on smash anyway. Throw in the Mvp awards and rings and Lebrons is SOL. Pippen should just shut the fluck up and let the shit die down.
I wonder if Steve Jobs will be buried in an iCasket
REAL TALK: TO A CRETAIN EXTENT, (SCOTTIE) IS RIGHT CAUSE (LEBRON) DO HAVE A LOAD OF TALENT TO BE ONE OF THE GREATEST TO EVER PLAY BUT “THE GREATEST” …NO, BECAUSE FOR ALL OF THE PHYSICAL ABILITY, STRENGTH and TALENT HE HAS… HE’S LACKING A LOT MORE MENTALLY, and WHEN IT COMES TO ANY SPORT YOU PLAY… YOU NEED THAT, and THE GREATEST PLAYER TO EVER PLAY… (MICHAEL JEFFREY JORDAN) HAD ALL OF THE ABOVE and MORE… THAT’S WHY HE’LL NEVER-EVER BE BETTER IN MY EYES… I DON’T GIVE A FUCK WHAT NOBODY SAYS.
i remember when DIME did the 1on1 tournament and someone was saying that Dirk is better than MJ…wtf
Also,
You dont need to watch Jordan practice. All you gotta do is listen to ANYONE WHO EVER PLAYED WITH HIM!!!!
The UNC team players and coaches: Sam Perkins, Brad Daugherty, Kenny Smith, Dean Smith, Buzz Peterson
The Olympic teams (84’/92) players: Magic, Bird, David Robinson, Pippen, Ewing, Barkely, Chuck Daley, coach K, Lenny Wilkins
The Bulls championship teams: Ho Grant, Pippen, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Tex Winter, Rodman, Paxson
[www.youtube.com]
check the 38:45 mark when he talks about playing with the Dream Team…the first thing he mentions is how he wanted to practice!
I always hated Jordan but damn- he’s uncomparable.