The Chicago Bulls dynasty was, of course, centered around the brilliance of Michael Jordan. But as we all saw during The Last Dance, Jordan was unable to reach a championship level until the team paired him with Scottie Pippen, who is pretty universally considered the best second option in the history of the NBA.

Pippen does have one thing over Jordan: his son is playing at Summer League this year. Scotty Pippen was a very solid player for the Vanderbilt Commodores for three years before deciding he was going to make the jump to the Association. While he went undrafted this year, he is one of the more well-known members of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League team in Las Vegas this year.

On Friday night, Pipped scored a game-high 19 points with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the team’s 104-84 loss to the Phoenix Suns. But his most notable moment came before the game, when he told Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN that his father has been spelling his name wrong for years.

Life is a Lie.@spippenjr revealed his dad @ScottiePippen actually spells his name with a y like him. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TNAA1hNONe — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 9, 2022

“My dad’s name’s with a -y as well,” Pippen said. “He just changed it to the -ie, but we’re both the same.”

Pippen said he has “no idea” why his dad does this. A message for Scotty (the dad): If you wanna explain why this is the case, hit us up.