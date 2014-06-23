Screen & Roll Vol. 4: NBA Draft, “Space Jam” & More

With the blink-and-you-missed it way basketball has infiltrated our online and television lives, it’s only fair you get some warning for what’s up next. Whether it’s a basketball game halfway around the world, the NBA Finals, a revealing interview, or a high school star’s mix tape, we’ve got you covered with our “Screen & Roll” recap of what’s coming on for the coming week.

The following selections cover June 23-29:

“NBA TV Draft HQ 2014”

Mike Fratello, Ronnie Thompson, and Stu Jackson join host Vince Cellini to discuss the inner workings of NBA front offices during the process leading up to Draft Day on NBA TV Monday night. By now, basketball fans have tuned into numerous analysis, profiles, and previews of prospects likely to be selected in the first round. In fact, there will be a plethora of Draft previews regarding the 2014 class on TV this week leading up to the big day.

However, “NBA TV Draft HQ 2014” offers a unique perspective, which cannot be overlooked as a driving force of the Draft. The panel will give the viewer insight into what is involved in choosing a pick from a formal general manager, coach, and scout’s point of view and reasoning. The big screen saw a similar storyline in the recent Kevin Costner film, “Draft Day,” using the NFL setting. It will be interesting to learn what the front office values besides talent in making their selection come Thursday night.

Monday, June 23 at 8:00 PM EST on NBA TV

NBA Off The Court

The latest installment of “NBA Off The Court,” focuses on draft lottery hopefuls, Marcus Smart, Aaron Gordon, Gary Harris and Noah Vonleh. They’ll join Rick Fox to chat the most important day of their basketball careers so far. “NBA Off The Court” will stream live on Tuesday afternoon on NBA.com HERE. You can tweet your questions now using the hashtag #AmexNBA for an opportunity to hear them answered live on Tuesday. Don’t miss your chance to possibly get your questions answered and learn more about the players who will soon become household names.

Tuesday, June 24 at 4:00 PM EST (tentative)

The 2014 NBA Draft

The 2014 NBA Draft has finally arrived. After all the hype, talk, debate, and “tanking” that dominated the basketball airwaves this past year, the talented prospects will know where they will begin their careers as professional basketball players on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 2014 Draft is already said to be the deepest class in more than a decade, with potential superstars such as Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, and Joel Embiid leading the class of young studs.

After the presumed first pick, Joel Embiid, was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the foot, which required surgery last week, there was a massive shakeup in the countless mock drafts circulating the Internet on a weekly basis. Which one-and-done will be the first pick? How far will Embiid fall? Who will move up and who will move down? What trades will be made on Draft day? Will Kevin Love find himself on a new team on Thursday? This will be the most exciting Drafts in recent years. If the NBA Draft lottery set a new ratings record last month, just imagine what the actual Draft will do?

Thursday, June 26 at 6:00 PM EST on ESPN

